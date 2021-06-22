AMSTERDAM, NL and LONDON, UK – 22 June 2021 – Zivver, a leader in secure communications solutions, today announced that three new executives have joined the company – Adam Low as Chief Technology Officer (CTO); Adnan Erriade as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO); and Robert Fleming as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). All three C-suite leaders are based in the UK, which is one of the world’s prime SaaS B2B markets. The UK is also Zivver’s hub for international growth, supporting customers and prospects nationwide, as well as in North America and throughout mainland Europe.



“As we gear up to meet the demand for pervasive secure digital communications, we’re expanding our executive team with the addition of three exceptional leaders to help scale international growth,” said Wouter Klinkhamer, CEO, Zivver. “We’ve been extraordinarily successful in our home markets of The Netherlands and Belgium, penetrating multiple verticals including financial services, healthcare, legal services and public sector. By focusing on enabling end users to get their jobs done – without having to switch from their usual email environment – we have uniquely overcome the trade-off between security and usability, bringing intuitive products to suit all levels of staff at customer organisations.”



“Adam, Adnan and Robert each possess key qualities that will help bolster Zivver for long-term success – experience, leadership, dynamic personalities and a proven track record. As CTO, Adam will orchestrate the expansion of our secure communication platform, from email data protection and secure file transfer to adjacent use cases like digital signatures and secure forms, as well as workflow support. Our CRO Adnan will lead all aspects of Zivver’s commercial sales organisation, applying his strong customer centric approach and entrepreneurial spirit, which was the foundation for his success and growth at SAP and Decibel. As CMO, Robert will drive our international go to market efforts, bringing his proven ability to take a company from local champion to global leader,” added Klinkhamer.



Adam Low, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Zivver

Adam joins Zivver as Chief Technology Officer, responsible for product strategy, development, and service operations. Over the last 12 months Adam has been working closely with Zivver on a consultancy basis, developing and implementing innovative technology solutions and product concepts. Adam has 25 years’ experience in delivering technology platforms and services, with over 10 years’ leading technology design and delivery at companies such as BT, PlusNet, and Telstra.



"Being at the forefront of next generation technology development and innovation is something I am passionate about. With Zivver we have innovative, robust technology offerings that are highly secure with powerful functionality and – crucially – also have a high degree of usability. These digital tools address a vital aspect of information security that is top of the agenda for all IT leaders; protection against data leaks and ensuring highly secure outbound communications. I am extremely happy to join Zivver and drive our technology development for the next phase of Zivver's growth," said Adam Low, Chief Technology Officer, Zivver.



Adnan Erriade, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), Zivver

Adnan joins Zivver as Chief Revenue Officer, to lead all aspects of Zivver’s commercial sales organisation. Adnan will orchestrate the next phase of Zivver's growth and further expansion into international markets. He brings more than 15 years’ experience in building enterprise sales teams to drive growth and revenue, having held senior sales leadership roles at SAP, Sybase and most recently Decibel where he held a pivotal role in scaling the global business through to an acquisition exit by Medallia. Adnan’s proven success in running high performing sales organisations puts Zivver in a strong position to build on what the scaleup has already achieved.



"The value proposition Zivver offers around secure outbound communications is unbeatable. I am laser focused on leading a top notch, results driven sales organisation and taking Zivver's international expansion and growth to the next level,” said Adnan Erriade, Chief Revenue Officer, Zivver.



Robert Fleming, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Zivver

Robert joins Zivver as Chief Marketing Officer. Prior to Zivver, Robert held a senior marketing leadership role at Qlik and before that he was a member of the marketing leadership at Oracle. Robert brings a wealth of B2B software experience and has a proven track record of building and running successful marketing teams. His expertise covers all areas of marketing strategy and execution as well as enterprise software product management.



"I am thrilled to be joining Zivver as CMO. Clearly the need for secure communications and prevention of data leaks has never been greater given the rapid acceleration of the digital economy and digital working we have seen this past year. Zivver has such compelling product offerings that have never been more relevant, combining unparalleled levels of communication security with unbeatable usability. I look forward to building on the existing success of the company and helping it to grow to the next level with world class marketing. I am excited about the adventure ahead!"



About Zivver

Zivver is a leader in secure communications with a mission to help organisations safeguard their sensitive data, while ensuring regulatory compliance and preventing human error data leaks. Zivver optimises secure communication and productivity by adding a security and privacy layer on top of existing email systems, such as Outlook (Desktop and Microsoft 365) and Gmail. Founded in 2015 by CIO Rick Goud, Zivver has grown to over 150 employees and serves over 4,000 organisations across a number of verticals including Financial Services, Local Government, Healthcare and Central Government. Zivver was identified as a representative vendor for Email Data Protection Specialists in Gartner’s 2020 Market Guide for Email Security, and is one of the CyberTech 100, which recognises the world’s most innovative CyberTech companies for financial services.



For more information visit https://www.zivver.com and follow them on Twitter and LinkedIn.



