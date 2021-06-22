Their suite of services now includes Greenhouse Gas (GHG) reporting for customers who are working to support the Government’s net zero targets

A newly appointed Utilities expert to lead the team of recovery and data specialists for TEAM’s outsourced bill validation and cost recovery service.



Experienced team manager, Rebecca Ireland, has joined TEAM’s Bureau service to lead the Recovery and Data Team and contribute to the continued growth in performance, efficiency, and service quality of the Bureau service.



Rebecca will manage TEAM’s recovery and data experts, build on operational processes and customer service standards in line with TEAM’s customer focussed methodology, and broaden the scope of overall recovery performance for the Energy Bureau customers.



As well as six years energy experience gained through working for Opus Energy, where she was responsible for managing a team of 13, Rebecca has 11 years’ experience in the Financial Services industry. She has in-depth knowledge of billing, metering, and building reporting processes, along with developing high performing teams.



Commenting on Rebecca’s appointment, Rob Webb, Bureau Operations Manager at TEAM, says:



“Rebecca brings a great deal of industry and operational experience to TEAM. Her utility billing knowledge is exceptional and her leadership and management experience, which will enrich performance within the Recovery and Data team, will help the team continue to deliver the best cost recoveries for our customers”



Rebecca will be responsible for the team’s delivery of customer service plans, swift and accurate bill query reporting, efficient query resolution and recovery rate optimisation.



Speaking about joining TEAM, Rebecca said:



“During my career I have gained skills around staff management and development, communication and building strong customer and third party relationships in the energy and financial services sectors. I’m looking forward to advancing my experience in the energy sector and contributing to the performance and success of TEAM’s Energy Bureau by leading a team of dedicated energy professionals”



Rebecca’s appointment comes at a time when TEAM’s Energy Bureau is growing. Their suite of services now includes Greenhouse Gas (GHG) reporting for customers who are working to support the Government’s net zero targets, and a Tenant Billing Outsourced service to help businesses streamline their tenant recharging. Rebecca’s experience in delivering robust and transparent reporting and her knowledge of billing cycle processes will help to underpin TEAM’s high quality energy management service.



