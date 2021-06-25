LONDON, 25 June 2021 -- Chaser, the global credit control automation platform and service provider, today released its integration with Freshbooks, the small business accounting software in America with paying customers in 100+ countries. This new integration makes it easy and affordable for businesses to deeply personalise and automate their accounts receivables and credit control processes.



Businesses that integrate Chaser with Freshbooks will be able to easily carry out automated invoice payment chasing without losing the human-touch. This process saves Chaser’s current customers up to 15+ hours weekly and ensures that no unpaid invoice slips through the cracks. For a full run-through of the integration and features, learn more here.



- Chaser for Freshbooks features and benefits include:

Quick, fast and easy-to-implement cloud-to-cloud integration between Freshbooks and Chaser.



- Automated and personalised invoice payment chasing, ensuring that users maintain great customer relationships whilst getting paid faster.



- The bilateral sync reconciles payments in app, so that paid invoices are no longer chased.



- Automated “thank you for paying” emails for customers who have paid.



- Reduced credit control and accounts receivables management time and fewer errors.



- Chaser makes it easy to track all overdue and outstanding invoices per customer, seeing all payment chasing activity in one place.



- For the toughest cases, invoices can be escalated within the Chaser application directly to Chaser’s debt collection service.



- Each invoice reminder can include access to a payment portal and a pay now button, encouraging payments on the spot.



- Users can use the Chaser app to offer payment plans to their customers, and chase these instalments accordingly.



- Access to credit checking.



"Both Chaser and FreshBooks are intuitive platforms which makes them very easy to use. Running a small business can be overwhelming at times as you don’t always have the support and staff that larger companies have. We felt that this integration would offer FreshBooks’ users many features and readily available customer service to take some of this pressure away, especially with accounts receivables,” Sonia Dorais, CEO of Chaser, has said.



Chaser is now available through the Freshbooks Marketplace. For more information, join the webinar here.



ABOUT CHASER

Chaser Technologies Limited helps businesses get paid sooner with its award-winning payment chasing automation platform, debt collections agency and outsourced credit control services. By sending automatic and deeply personalised reminders, the software and service provider effectively gets invoices paid on time without losing the human touch. To date, Chaser has helped users chase over £3 billion in overdue invoices.



Chaser was named the Accounting Excellence ‘Cloud App of the Year’ three years in a row (2017, 2018, and 2019), Xero’s ‘App Partner of the Year’ (2016), and App Partner of the Month (August 2019).

About FreshBooks

