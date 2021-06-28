LONDON (28 June): National Geographic Traveller Food (UK) has capped a strong 12 months by winning the Best Food Magazine or Section title at this year’s Guild of Food Writers Awards.



The special-issue series, which launched three years ago, was named the UK’s top food publication at Wednesday’s virtual ceremony, prevailing in a competitive shortlist.



Editor Glen Mutel said: “Winning any award is pleasing, but it feels particularly sweet to win one after such a tricky year or so, during which, like many others, we’ve had to produce several magazines from home while grappling with the logistics of producing food-based travel content during a pandemic.



“During this period, deputy editor Nicola Trup and I, along with the team, have worked hard to stay relevant; to continue to make our readers hungry; to showcase food as a driver of travel; and to emphasise food’s global nature and the importance of understanding what it means to other cultures besides one’s own.



“It’s a great time to be working for a food publication. The competition is so strong, whether it’s from newspapers, recipe-based titles, newsletters, dedicated websites or indie magazines. So, to find ourselves at the top of the tree — even for just this moment — is exceptionally satisfying.”



The award caps an important period for the publication. Last summer, it launched on newsstands, having previously been available as part of a bundle with sister magazine National Geographic Traveller (UK). Then, in January 2021, editor Glen Mutel received a Highly Commended in the Editor of the Year - Food & Drink category at the British Society of Magazine Awards for the second year in succession.



Fast facts

Next issue — on sale date: 2 September 2021

Price: £4.80

Website: Competitions, subscriptions, blogs, features and more. nationalgeographic.co.uk/food-travel

###



Notes



National Geographic Traveller Food (UK) is a quarterly series of special issues of the award-winning National Geographic Traveller (UK), brought to you by APL Media Limited.



National Geographic Traveller (UK) is published under licence by APL Media Limited, from National Geographic Partners LLC in Washington, D.C. The travel and lifestyle magazine launched in December 2010, and is packed full of you-are-there photography, authentic travel experiences and inspiring narratives. nationalgeographic.co.uk/travel



National Geographic Partners LLC (NGP), a joint venture between The Walt Disney Company and the National Geographic Society, is committed to bringing the world premium science, adventure and exploration content across an unrivalled portfolio of media assets. NGP combines the global National Geographic television channels (National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo WILD, Nat Geo MUNDO, Nat Geo PEOPLE) with National Geographic’s media and consumer-oriented assets, including National Geographic magazines; National Geographic studios; related digital and social media platforms; books; maps; children’s media; and ancillary activities that include travel, global experiences and events, archival sales, licensing and e-commerce businesses. Furthering knowledge and understanding of our world has been the core purpose of National Geographic for 131 years, and now it’s committed to going deeper, pushing boundaries, going further for its consumers — and reaching millions of people around the world in 172 countries and 43 languages every month as it does so. NGP returns 27% of its proceeds to the nonprofit National Geographic Society to fund work in the areas of science, exploration, conservation and education. For more information visit natgeotv.com or nationalgeographic.com, or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Pinterest.





