Devon, UK (5th July, 2021) Following the acquisition of Sigma’s parent company by Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ: WSTG) in November 2020, Sigma Software Distribution will now operate under the Climb Channel Solutions brand.



Today Sigma Software Distribution has announced that it is rebranding to Climb Channel Solutions. Sigma built its reputation on delivering growth opportunities for resellers and vendors alike, backed up by first-class customer service, knowledgeable staff and a can-do attitude. This approach will not change as part of the rebrand, as Climb works to build a truly global business to deliver even greater opportunities for its partners and people.



“Climb and Sigma have similar, challenger-brand mindsets, as well as sharing many vendor relationships, especially in the emerging technology space. This made Sigma the perfect acquisition and it has also made the integration much smoother” said Dale Foster, President of Climb. Foster continued “the teams understand each other and are focused doing what’s best for our partners and each other to create growth and market efficiencies.”



The rebrand of Sigma to Climb is a key part of this exciting journey as Climb continues to build a different breed of distributor, one that’s agile, customer-focused and works across the full stack of next-gen and emerging vendors and technologies, as well as the more established business critical and everyday providers.



To stay relevant, distributors need to offer more than simple supply-chain rationalisation and efficient processes. Climb is investing in two key areas. Cloud Know How, Climb’s professional services division, offers seamless cloud migration, modernisation and on-going infrastructure management. Climb’s indirect CSP programme and cloud marketplace, Climb Expedition, is expanding across EMEA and North America. It’s been designed to help VARs support their customers’ journey to the cloud and open more opportunities for our vendors.



“We’re taking the best parts of each business – our people, systems, approaches – and investing in them to build a stronger proposition all under a single global brand” said Jane Silk, VP of Distribution EMEA and Sigma’s former Managing Director. “Climb is all about enabling our vendor and reseller partners to grow their businesses. So it’s more of what we’ve been doing – but bigger, faster and better.”



About Climb Channel Solutions



Climb Channel Solutions, a subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG), is an international specialty technology distributor focused on emerging technologies. Climb provides partners with access to Security, Data Management, Virtualisation and Cloud, Storage and Hyperconverged Infrastructure, Connectivity, Software and Application Lifecycle, and other technically sophisticated products. The company helps vendors recruit and build multinational solution provider networks, power their networks, and drive incremental sales revenues that complement existing sales channels. Climb services thousands of solution providers, VARs, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and consultants worldwide, helping them power a rich opportunity stream while building profitable businesses.



