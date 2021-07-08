To celebrate 10 years of tracking the rising statistical data of the Academies market, the UK200Group is delighted to announce that its member firm’s share of this sector has followed the curve and continued to increase. The figures were announced to member firms at their annual UK200Group Academies Update Webinar facilitated by Peter Herbert, Insight Training, on Friday 2nd July 2021.



Thursday 8th July 2021



For the past decade, the UK200Group has tracked its member firm’s market share in the Academies sector amongst England’s market totals. Understandably, over the past 10 years academies have grown exponentially, 2021 being no exception. England’s primary academies shows an increase of 344 schools (6%) in addition to Multi Academy Trusts (MATs) which are up by 10 (1%). Within the overall Academies sector the UK200Group is up 1% from last year, holding a 15% share from June 2021.



Carrie Jensen, Forrester Boyd and Chair of the UK200Charities & Education Group which encompasses the Academies Forum, expands on the UK200Group’s involvement in the Academies sector:



“It has been a turbulent year for the academy sector and the support provided by UK200Group member firms has been more invaluable than ever. It is this excellent support and advice that has contributed to the growth in the percentage of academies now serviced by group members. Acting for 15% of the total market is a fantastic achievement and sharing our experiences and knowledge across the group will hopefully enable firms to continue to provide a high level of service and grow this share further.”



UK200Group has 17 member firms that audit over 1400 academies including 198 MAT’s, equating to 15% of registered academies in England. To follow this success, our connections with Insight Training, Hymans Robertson and the Education & Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) will continue to provide knowledgeable experts and training to our Academies members in the forthcoming months.



The UK200Group provides a platform for its members to Build Better Together and share knowledge, information and insights on a non-compete basis. In 2021 the UK200Group launched a Foundation Learning programme to support accountancy and law training for entry level staff.



