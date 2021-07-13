Aqueous Digital has enhanced its reputation as one of the UK’s most dynamic digital marketing agencies after receiving two industry awards.



The family-run firm was chosen by judges for the European Search Awards as the Best Small Integrated Search Agency, beating contemporaries from across the continent, and prevailed in the same category at the UK Growth Awards.



Managing Director Jonathan Guy said: “I’m delighted our work over the past 12 months has been recognised in this way.



"However, this is the culmination of a decade’s hard work, focusing on what matters to our customers and staff, and living our values of trust, loyalty and collaboration (TLC).



“The pandemic impacted our customers in different ways, depending on their business type and where they are located in Europe.



"We decided to be proactive, and provided online one-to-one support, utilising the skills of not only the senior team but our extraordinarily talented team.



"Working closely with our customers, we helped many of them not just survive lockdown, but in many cases to thrive."



The European Search Awards reward and celebrate the best companies and people working in PPC, SEO and content marketing across a variety of business sectors.



An ability to innovate and adapt in testing circumstances enabled the Cheshire-based agency to stand out.



“Aqueous has a commendable ethic and a very focused spirit (attitude) which is impressive,” said Alen Todorov, from SEOmonitor, when he announced the winner of the European award.



“It was truly transparent and reading through their entry felt like a breath of fresh air.”



Meanwhile, the UK Digital Growth Awards acknowledge outstanding operators in website design, digital campaigns, and agencies working across the country.



“We particularly liked how Aqueous attributed its measures of success to the health and wellbeing of its employee, and we are really excited to see what the future holds for the business,” said Steve Kuncewicz, one of the judges.



Aqueous can be optimistic about celebrating further success after it reached the final in categories at the Global Search Awards and the Global Business Excellence Awards.



The victors at those will be announced later this month.



Jonathan added: “We are so proud the team’s achievements have been acknowledged.



“Winning at this year’s European Search Awards and UK Growth Awards is proof that our approach to digital marketing achieves results."



Notes



Aqueous Digital is based in Runcorn, Cheshire.



Founded in 2011, it specialises in SEO and content marketing and also provides PPC advertising, social media and reputation management for customers.



Attached photo [L-R: Emma Guy, Jonathan Guy. Photo credit: Andrew Collier Photography].



Aqueous Digital has also won the following awards; Halton Business Award 2017 and UK Search Awards 2020 for the Best UK Small Integrated Search Agency.



Video of Jenny Powell presenting the award for the Best Small Integrated Search Awards category: https://youtu.be/1xd87c1MMuY



Video of the judges' feedback for the Best Small Integrated Search Awards category at the UK Search Awards: https://youtu.be/JNSVZXM4ZH0