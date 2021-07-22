Muhammed Manan has been appointed as Group CEO of Eco Hotels UK Plc, which is an incubation of Red Ribbon Asset Management Plc.



Former director of the Olayan Group, the largest privately held real estate group in the world, Muhammed Manan has more than 21 years of experience working with premium hotel, hospitality and real estate brands.

While Property Director and Executive Board Member of the Olayan Group, Muhammed Manan looked after a property portfolio of more than 11,500. He brings to Eco Hotels UK Plc 21+ years of experience across Real Estate, Hospitality and Leisure with leadership roles in private public businesses in Asia, Africa, the UK and Europe.



Previous roles during this time include Global Franchise and Group Ops Director for EasyHotel Plc, Regional operations and Customer Experience Director for Travelodge Hotels Ltd, Senior Property Director for the Comet Group and Brand Director for IHG, Hilton International.



Eco Hotels is an incubation by Red Ribbon Asset Management Plc and intends to roll out carbon neutral hotels across the UK and India using the Enterprise, Build, Operate and Trade (EBOT) proprietary asset management model.



Up to 5,000 rooms will be rolled out in the UK with a further 5,000 planned for India by 2026. Newbuild properties are constructed using advanced offsite modular construction methods. Existing properties are refurbished using green tech to achieve carbon neutrality.



Group CEO Muhammed Manan says: “To build on the existing Eco Hotels UK brand is a really exciting opportunity. We believe that there is a balance to be struck between delivering excellent service to hotel guests and ensuring zero harm to the planet.



“Green hospitality is the future, and the two separate sub-brands (The Eco and Ecolodge) will redefine how other operators run their businesses. We will be expanding the brand into the BRIC countries after achieving critical inventory in the UK and India,” says Muhammed Manan, newly appointed Group CEO for Eco Hotels UK Plc.



“We welcome Muhammed to Eco Hotels UK Plc as Group CEO. He brings with him a wealth of experience with the best-known and most successful hospitality brands in the world. Our vision for Eco Hotels is to create a premium hotel brand with a £1 billion+ valuation that fully supports operating sustainably without compromising on standards,” says Suchit Punnose, Group CEO, Red Ribbon Asset Management Plc.



About Eco Hotels UK Plc



Eco Hotels UK Plc is the world’s first carbon-neutral hotel brand of its kind. An incubation by Red Ribbon Asset Management Plc, the company intends to roll out initially in the UK and in India. It has two brands, Eco Premium and Ecolodge, which will be aimed at the 3-star premium and budget hotel segments.

The brand standards stipulate that the properties are certified as carbon neutral on being flagged and remain carbon neutral through operations. Carbon footprint is measured, mitigation implemented through the use of technology and alternative standard operating procedures and excess offset through external third-party certified programmes such as afforestation.