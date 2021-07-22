Frank Olgers has been appointed as CEO of Red Ribbon Capital Partners BV, The Netherlands, which has been incorporated into Red Ribbon Asset Management Plc.

Extensive experience in business development and financial services has seen Frank Olgers work with a number of high profile European-based wealth management firms with strong links to The Netherlands.



As former Senior Relationship Manager for IS Vermogensbeheer (wealth management) in The Netherlands, Frank has advised on a portfolio worth more than €200 million. Throughout his 30 years+ in financial services and business development, Frank has worked with many HNWI, entrepreneurs, company owners and asset managers.

Red Ribbon Capital Partners BV has been incorporated into Red Ribbon Asset Management Plc to establish European operations in order to distribute its various investment products.



Frank Olgers, newly appointed CEO of Red Ribbon Capital Partners BV says: “Joining Red Ribbon Capital Partners BV is an excellent opportunity to work with a forward-thinking asset management firm. The focus on responsible wealth creation and sustainable investments is a really important aspect for my clients.”



We are really pleased to welcome Frank Olgers as CEO of Red Ribbon Capital Partners BV, Netherlands. His Euro-centric approach provides us with a significant in-road into asset management and wealth management in this key region. Frank has many years’ experience in growing wealth in a sustainable and ethical way and has the directional strategic vision for our overall strategy, which is to apply mainstream impact investment principles to projects and products that benefit from the global transition to resilient economies,” says Suchit Punnose, Group CEO of Red Ribbon Asset Management Plc.



Founded in 2007, Red Ribbon Asset Management Plc (‘Red Ribbon’) is an Indo-British financial services group building on the legacy of historical, cultural and socio-economic ties between the two countries. As India’s global economic role has burgeoned and it looks to a golden decade of growth – following the pattern of China’s trajectory template 20 years ago – the UK is shifting into a post-Brexit phase where trading and commercial relationships outside the EU are coming to the fore.



In this context Red Ribbon’s prospects are intrinsically intertwined with India’s forecast evolution from currently the world’s sixth-biggest economy to the third biggest, overtaking Japan by 2029. The Company believes these macro-economic changes will yield significant niche opportunities to be exploited in the bidirectional flows of capital between the UK and India.