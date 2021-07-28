Atomy, the first Korean, customer-orientated, network marketing company to expand globally, has announced plans to enter the UK in July 2021, giving people everywhere the chance to be part of this hugely successful, worldwide company. A company that positions their members at the heart of their organisation and supports them for their whole life not just their business endeavours.



There’s no doubt network marketing has boomed in recent years but during the pandemic it has accelerated as people look for an additional income stream while they worked from home, had their salaries cut or just simply want a more flexible working homelife balance. Offering a real opportunity for anyone to become their ‘own boss’, Atomy will be offering a huge opportunity for UK consumers when it launches this summer.



#12 in the 2021 Global 100 Top Direct Selling Companies and rapidly growing, even during the pandemic. Atomy uses a consumer-orientated network marketing strategy, to allow Consumer members and Business Members (those that turn their passion for Atomy into a business) to purchase high performance, high quality ‘Masstige’ (mass market + prestige) products at the lowest possible price. The company’s ethos is to create and produce products which make their members lives better.



With a free registration, no membership fee or obligation to sell products consumers can join for free and buy products from the Atomy website. Sharing products with their network will give members an opportunity to earn additional income and the company hosts various seminars online and offline to support the success of their customers for a happy and profitable future.



Providing a business opportunity for those with no capital assets in the UK, everyone will have an opportunity to be successful selling some of the world’s most effective and popular products, like the Absolute Skincare System, which recorded the highest sales in the cosmetic industry and the Atomy toothbrush with one sold ever second globally. And even if someone as less-than-average marketing skills, they will still have the potential to grow and succeed together.



The culture of sharing is at the heart of Atomy, the company gives 70% of entire sales (profit volume) to its members, the industry average is only 40%. In addition, Atomy employees and members are encouraged to give back to the community, participating together via various projects with $8.2 million donated via projects during 2020 and the target for 2021 is $10 million.



Atomy Membership



Members collect Point Values (PV) with every purchase which is translated to a cash back from Atomy. There are various ways to make money with the company including commissions, Mastership Bonus, Promotions and Incentives and through the Education Centre.



They invite anyone interested to get in touch and perhaps attend one of their seminars where they can learn more about this incredible company and it’s members. For further information please visit https://www.atomy.uk.



About Atomy



Established in 2009, Atomy is a network marketing company that conducts direct sales in 19 different regions including South Korea (as of Mar., 2021). This means that members across Europe can sign up now, and begin their business, and using the products with ease, without having to wait for their local subsidiary to open. Speeding up Atomy’s growth and their business capabilities. They are growing at a rapid pace by implementing a consumer-oriented strategy that adheres to the principles of Absolute Quality Absolute Price established by founding Chairman Han-Gill Park. Atomy are also solidifying the foundation for sustainable growth by focusing on our forward-thinking goal of customer success and fostering three key corporate cultures: observing principles, growing together, and sharing. In 2020, Atomy's annual revenue was 1.73 billion $ and their global members reached 15 million.



Atomy uses a consumer-oriented network marketing strategy. They select favourable products that are higher in quality at more reasonable prices, and sell them through distribution channels that can compete with department stores, discount stores, home shopping networks, and online shopping. In other words, they find products that are more competitive in quality and price than similar products distributed through other channels for their customers' benefits. Through this strategy, we promise to achieve their ultimate goal of "Surpassing Customer Satisfaction to Customer Success."