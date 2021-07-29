As the uncertain mood continues throughout 2021, so has the realisation that a comfortable and soothing home is an important element in our health and wellbeing. This has meant that our desire for home improvement and caring more for our surroundings, has continued to influence consumer spend. Harvey Maria has identified the following flooring trends emerging over the last few months and believe that these may reflect the different ways in which many of us are now leading our lives, as well as the need for a more nurturing interior.



Vintage Pattern

Collections inspired by mid-19th century encaustic floor tiles are extremely popular again this year and look set to dominate into Autumn / Winter. The Northmore collection reinterprets these stylish and prestigious Victorian floor tiles to create a collection that stands up to the demands of modern home life - form, function, warmth, durability and acoustics. Increasingly, we are seeing our customers are creating unique areas using heritage patterns combined with rustic wood effects. This type of zoning and defining of areas is known as Broken-plan living and describes the clever use of a space, which still retains the spacious feeling of being open-plan, but distinct zones are created by using different floor finishes, pattern and semi-permanent partitions, such as bookcases and screens. This creates both functional spaces and cosy nooks, such as dining areas, home office corners, pantry areas or a family play space. Seen here is a dining area using Northmore Sable Black with Natural Plank Cove.



Classic Check

Decorating in black & white instantly creates a stylish and elegant aesthetic to both period buildings and contemporary homes. Harvey Maria has seen this classic chequerboard floor design trending in recent months, as well as their more recent patterns that create the same look. The timeless check floor has been given a glow up in recent years, by introducing subtle patterns and heritage colours and these designs are also having a moment! Featured here is Check Shadow designed in collaboration with Neisha Crosland and Heritage Colours Squares Linen White with Stove Black.



Natural Rustic

Patterns and textures inspired by nature bring us a sense of wellbeing and closeness to the outside world. Both our Lattice and Pattern collections designed by British artist Dee Hardwicke encapsulate this mood beautifully. Just as our obsession with houseplants is not fading, neither is our desire to bring other natural elements into our homes.



Herringbone

Harvey Maria is still seeing growth in their Parquet and Hurst Herringbone collections. These shorter planks laid in a Herringbone pattern are seriously stylish right now and have moved out of the kitchen / diner into all areas of the house! Harvey Maria predicts that these designs will continue to be a growing trend throughout 2022.









