45% of businesses are yet to set their net zero targets

The science is clear, the UK needs to change its carbon emissions output to tackle the growing climate crisis. The UK has a target to reduce emissions 68% by 2030 and 78% by 2035, with the goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.



In response to the mounting pressure to meet these targets, from the UK Government, supply chain and consumers, many organisations are looking to create a carbon reduction and net zero strategy plan. However, according to Edie’s 2021 Net-Zero Business Barometer survey, 45% of businesses are yet to set their net zero targets.



One of the greatest challenges to a net zero strategy is understanding the carbon emission outputs of an organisation’s operations, including their supply chain. Monitoring and measuring emissions across scopes 1, 2 and 3 is complex, invariably putting pressure on operational resources. Additionally, not every organisation has the capacity to employ the knowledge and skills needed to manage a decarbonisation strategy.



To support organisations in meeting this challenge, TEAM Energy has developed a Net Zero and Carbon Reduction Consultancy service designed to help them define, shape and monitor a carbon emissions strategy tailored to their operational needs and challenges.



For organisations with ambitious sustainability objectives, they can opt for TEAM’s Consultants to define a Science-Based Target which sets out a path to reduce their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in line with the Paris Agreement.



Organisations who are planning to create a net zero strategy and are putting sustainability at the forefront of their agenda will benefit from these services. Working in partnership to support in decarbonising their operations, TEAM’s Consultants will provide dedicated advice and guidance enabling organisations to meet their sustainability transformation goals.



Commenting on the launch TEAM’s Head of Operations, Timothy Holman said;



“There is no getting away from the growing demand to be working towards net zero. Although the UK legislation is still new, we’re increasingly seeing pressure from the supply chain, financial institutions, and consumers forcing businesses into taking action. Elsewhere there are organisations determined to lead by example driven by a desire to play their part in tackling the climate crisis, investing everything they can into becoming carbon neutral.



“Whatever the motivations, there is no escaping the complexity and scale of what it takes to become net zero which can be overwhelming, but that’s where our Consultants can help.”



Tim added:



“With COP26 taking place this year and the Government’s ambitions accelerating, we expect there could be new regulations forcing businesses to act more efficiently to come into effect, through increasing building performance standards for example; potentially with penalties for non-compliance.



“My advice to anyone considering a carbon reduction plan for their organisation is not to wait, do not get left behind because you aren’t sure where to start, speak to us because we are here to help.”



Recognising that there is no one size fits all approach to becoming carbon neutral, TEAM shaped their offering to include flexible purchase options. The mix of solutions can be delivered together, individually or on subscription.



The company’s Net Zero and Carbon Reduction Consultancy is delivered by the Energy Services arm of the business and can be provided alongside TEAM’s complementary consultancy services including Energy Behaviour Change Programmes, Energy Audits and Surveys and the Energy Savings Opportunity Scheme (ESOS).



About TEAM

TEAM Energy is a leading supplier of carbon and energy management solutions. We specialise in energy management software, energy bureau services and energy consultancy.



TEAM’s customers come from the private sectors including retail, transport and banking, and public sectors such as education, government, NHS and the emergency services. Public sector organisations can also benefit from TEAM’s services under various pre-tendered government frameworks.



www.teamenergy.com