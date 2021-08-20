With the latest data from the Office for National Statistics revealing that the UK has hit a record number of vacancies, online talent sourcing specialist, Talent.com, has warned that this spike in recruitment will put additional pressure on already over-stretched recruitment teams.



Noura Dadzie - VP Sales UK & International Markets at Talent.com commented:



“While the growth in job numbers may be perceived as a positive for the UK economy, the fact that we are experiencing a skills shortage at the same time is a concern. Many recruitment teams are already over-stretched – with some experiencing cutbacks themselves during the pandemic – and the increased competition for talent and demand for new resources will only add undue pressures for many teams.



“It’s highly unlikely that recruitment activity will fall any time soon and we expect to see this demand continue to increase throughout the rest of the year. In order to ensure hiring teams are best equipped to handle the ever-growing recruitment needs of their business, smarter hiring practices need to be adopted. Automation needs to be integrated into the process where it is most valuable, providing support and alleviating the burden on the human element of hiring practices. Those that don’t embrace the benefit of technology in recruitment now, will likely struggle to meet the demand on their business in the immediate future.”



