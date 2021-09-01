New Additions To Help Guide Company As ServiceMax Prepares For Nasdaq Listing



LONDON, UK – September 1, 2021 – ServiceMax, a leader in asset-centric field service management, today announced the appointment of two new board members: Felicia Alvaro, the Audit Committee Chair of Cornerstone on Demand; and Callie Field, the Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Experience Officer for T-Mobile, increasing the size of its Board to eight Directors.



Alvaro and Field will be joining ServiceMax’s Board at a pivotal point in the company’s history as it prepares to be listed on Nasdaq following a business combination with Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: PFDR), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company co-sponsored by affiliates of HGGC and Industry Ventures (“Pathfinder”). Their particular expertise will play an integral role in helping the Board guide the company’s organizational focus and financial direction.



“We are excited to welcome Felicia and Callie to ServiceMax’s Board of Directors as the company prepares to be publicly listed,” said Neil Barua, CEO, ServiceMax. “They bring impressive, varied backgrounds and are equally energized by our mission to help our customers keep the world running. Their experience will be invaluable as we continue to grow and evolve in the coming years.”



“It is an honor to join the ServiceMax Board at this exciting and transformational juncture for the company," said Alvaro. “I look forward to working with the Board and management to build upon the work that has been done to create long-term value for all stakeholders, and to provide critical guidance and oversight as ServiceMax enters the public market.”



“Customers are at the heart of what ServiceMax does - already, hundreds of companies across the globe have turned to ServiceMax to help them keep the world running,” said Field. “I’m thrilled to join ServiceMax at such an important time and provide guidance for the company’s customer success strategy as they look to take advantage of the massive opportunity that exists in the field service management market.”



Felicia Alvaro is the Audit Committee Chair of Cornerstone on Demand and was the Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Ultimate Software before she retired in 2020 after 22 years. In her role, she oversaw the financial aspects of the company’s largest acquisition, which took them global, and its sale as a public company to a private equity firm. Prior to Ultimate, Felicia spent 11 years in finance and accounting positions at Precision Response Corporation, Pueblo Xtra International, and KPMG.



Callie Field is the Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Experience Officer for T-Mobile. She joined T-Mobile more than fifteen years ago and currently leads a team of digital technologists and more than 30,000 customer experience-obsessed experts. As the executive sponsor of T-Mobile's Multicultural Alliance network, she has dedicated herself to supporting the company’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion efforts.





About ServiceMax

ServiceMax’s mission is to help customers keep the world running with asset-centric field service management software. As the recognized leader in this space, ServiceMax’s mobile apps and cloud-based software provide a complete view of assets to field service teams. By optimizing field service operations, customers across all industries can better manage the complexities of service, support faster growth and run more profitable, outcome-centric businesses. For more information, visit www.servicemax.com.



On July 15, 2021, ServiceMax announced plans to merge with Pathfinder to become a publicly traded company (the “Business Combination”). Consummation of the Business Combination is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by Pathfinder’s stockholders.



