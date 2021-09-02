The TCM Group



In his ground-breaking new book Transformational Culture (released 3 September, Kogan Page), David Liddle, CEO and Founder of the TCM Group, calls for organisations to adopt a radical new approach to company culture, built on the foundations of fairness, justice, inclusivity, sustainability and high performance.



At a time when organisations are straining every sinew to build back better following some of the most turbulent times in the last 20 years, David Liddle argues that it is not possible to emerge with the old cultural paradigms still in play. Power, profit and process are no longer symbols of a successful organisation.



In the book, David puts forward a Transformational Culture Model, which offers a cultural framework for organisations which are committed to putting their people, purpose and values first. He argues that the rewards for such organisations will be great – enhanced competitive advantage, attracting investment, enhanced brand values and the ability to attract and retain top talent.



In the book, David Liddle calls for:

• A Transformational Culture Model to be adopted within organisations. He offers a blueprint for a new form of organisational culture, which rejects the outdated, toxic HR systems and policies – enshrined in the standard employee handbook - and puts people and values first.



• Leaders and HR to move from traditional reliance on retributive justice models (blame, shame and punish) to a new, progressive form of transformational justice. Transformational justice balances the rules of the organisation, rights of the employee and the need to generate fair, just and inclusive outcomes when things go wrong, rather than relying on damaging performance management, grievance and discipline procedures.



• The HR function to be replaced with a new, fully independent people and culture function, who would be custodians of the way in which organisations treat their people, ensure justice, champion inclusivity, enable sustainability and drive performance through building a climate of trust.



• Wellbeing, engagement and inclusion to be amalgamated as a single, unified discipline (WEI) and placed as a core strategic priority. The three currently compete against one another for energy, time and focus, undermining efforts to achieve any one of them to their fullest potential. By aligning these fundamental human needs into a single coherent business discipline, organisations can create a truly transformational culture, based around people and values.



Author, David Liddle comments: “Culture is the greatest asset or greatest liability an organisation has. Corporate culture is widely misunderstood, routinely ignored, yet a potential source of riches when managed well. As such, culture must become the number one strategic priority for organisational leaders and HR.



Reader reviews:



The book has already attracted excellent reviews from leading HR influencers and practitioners:



"Provides a blueprint for leaders and organizations to journey towards something better. Liddle expertly outlines a different, more balanced way of working and offers a pragmatic and well thought-through framework for making progress. An essential read for anyone who believes workplaces can build performance whilst nurturing enhanced fairness, justice and learning." ― David D’Souza, Membership Director at CIPD



"The next time I encounter yet another excuse for not addressing racism, injustice or fairness by an employer, I will whip out David Liddle's Transformational Culture. I DARE every leader, manager, lawyer and HR person to read this book. He transforms outdated, rigid and harmful disciplinary processes based on retributive justice towards what this weary world needs: restorative justice: focused on learning and collective organizational safety." ― Animah Kosai, Founder Speak Up Collective and Counsel



"David's deep experience and practical advice is an invaluable tool in helping you to achieve the productive and engaging culture you need in order to achieve your goals and be the organization you want to be." ― David MacLeod OBE, Co-Chair of Engage for Success Movement, Co-Author of ‘MacLeod Report’ on Employee Engagement Honorary Professor, Nottingham Business School



As organisations emerge from one of the most challenging times in history, Transformational Culture supports leaders in building cultures which promote dialogue, engender compassion, reduce harm, bring people together, protect relationships and create space for everyone to be the best versions of themselves.



About the Author

David Liddle is CEO of the leading transformational culture consultancy, The TCM Group. He is also founding president of the Institute of Organizational Dynamics and author of Managing Conflict (Kogan Page/CIPD).