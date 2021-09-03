FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE—September 3, 2021



Breakthrough experiences of art, culture, self-expression, and humanity are available to anyone with a browser who is ready to experience Virtual Burning Man 2021.



WORLDWIDE/ONLINE - September 3, 2021 - SparkleVerse, an Official Virtual Burning Man Experience for 2021 has returned for a second year as a highly accessible way for anyone to experience the amazing human collective that is: Burning Man. Everyone is invited, and it’s free (with a suggested donation) at www.SparkleVer.se

Already, 40,000 “Burners” from all corners of the planet have joined the “spatially decentralized” festival that is a unique expression of global radical creativity and connection, pioneering a new genre of global festival, friendship, and creativity that kicked off August 29, 2021. The analog version in Black Rock City, Nevada reached upwards of 80,000 participants at the last officially held experience in 2019.



No longer bound by time and space, the offerings on the digital playa have been 24/7 explosions ranging from:

The World’s Biggest Virtual Hot Tub Party. A scheduled global experience from the comfort of your own tub or shower.



DDP CAMP, whose mission with the Doge Disco is to Martin Luther King-erize the world by making the world a better place—one party at a time—as they gear up for the biggest global digital party revolution.



Camp KAAIAA. Locked down in Sydney Australia, Leah Simmons’s devoted minions have drawn upwards of 600 people to move through her physically challenging and inspirational 4 Pillars Of Health and created spin-off camps for mediation, breathwork, and mindfulness.



Sex Positive Chat and Workshops - Clothing Optional.



Changing Perspectives: Renewable Energy And The Shifting Human Landscape. A stunning aerial and land photography exhibit by Jamey Stillings, documenting climate progress.



Non-Stop Global DJs, spinning tunes streamed globally via Twitch, and driving virtual dance parties featuring an endless array of artists.



The First Sparkleverse Film Festival. Showing soon to become iconic docs and films such as Jen,28—a provocative thought piece on consent, Off the Beaten Path—a documentary portrait of Aaron Westeendorp, Bam Bam Runs Fast - A World Record At Burning Man, and EddysWorld—about the 100-year-old inventor of the chattering teeth toy.



Blind Burners Camp, a community of blind, partially sighted, and sighted artists and volunteers making Burning Man more accessible.



Art Cars, Play Tours, Camp Tours, Digital Scavenger Hunts. The easily navigable digital map, accessible on any laptop or desktop with a Chrome browser, hosts hundreds of experiences each day along with communal activities to join people together.



Two Universes Colliding. Legendary Sculptor Andrew Logan combined his live event, the Pearl Celebration of the Alternative Miss Universe from Berriew, Wales. An original composition created by Brian Eno was the backdrop as a Logan-created portrait of the celebrated artist and social activist Daniel Lismore was unveiled. Collapsing time and space, this intergenerational dual festival meets festival wonderfully introduced original originators from the 1970s with digital pioneers today.





“Burning Man is a singular experience that creates immediacy and memory. With the Virtual Burn this year, everyone and anyone is warmly welcomed into the digital fold. The SparkleVerse Online Burn has been voluntarily co-created by creators who transcend nationality, physical capacity, and typical silos in all ways. From the safety of your own screen, you can participate in a global celebration that is a magnet for the curious and the experiential. A digital spectacle that will show you connections beyond the typical- because we all know there is nothing typical about Burning Man.”



Ed Cooke, memory champion, product architect of SparkleVerse



The Mixed Reality Virtual Man Burn will take place September 4, 2021, 7:00pm PDT beginning with the Fire Conclave Presentation, followed by the Man Burn at 9:00pm.







About Burning Man Project

The nonprofit Burning Man Project produces the annual Burning Man event in Black Rock City, Nevada and works year-round to provide support, education, and grants to a global ecosystem of artists, makers and community leaders. In doing so, the organization functions as the cultural heart of the global Burning Man community, facilitating and extending the culture that has emerged from the Burning Man event into the larger world.

About SparkleVerse

SparkleVerse is an officially recognized universe for Virtual Burn 2021.

Find more details including technical requirements at: https://sparklever.se

Instagram Page: https://www.instagram.com/sparkleverse_bm/

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/sparkleversebm

Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/280161553888209





About The Co-Reality Collective

In 2020, a group of international artists, engineers, philosophers, polymaths, and performers formed the Co-Reality Collective. Their shared passion for creating imagination-expanding, connective, and transformative growth experiences led to creating epic irreverent monthly online parties with their own adventure, map, and narrative, transporting guests to a world they never could have imagined otherwise.

Learn more: https://co-reality.co/

Photos: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1I3DLw65zhxV8b6iyJQ0YX4TqG7w...

Video:

https://vimeo.com/527446677

Press Contact:

Deborah Kattler Kupetz, Producer Email: deb@sparkle.space +1 (818) 819-2074