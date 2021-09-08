The Private Harley Street Clinic (PHSC) has launched MY TRAVEL TEST, a new Rapid Antigen Testing Service with secure online verification. Small enough to fit in a washbag, travellers can purchase a kit in the UK and take it abroad, and then test and verify their results online to allow them to fly home. At only £29 the kit offers convenience, freedom and value for money, removing the need for time consuming and costly in-person or online doctor’s appointments.



Proof of a negative rapid antigen test taken less than 72 hours before travelling is required by the UK Government for all travellers coming into the UK, even if they are double vaccinated. By taking the test with them, travellers eliminate the need to find a local testing provider, which can be expensive, unreliable and eats into valuable family holiday time. MY TRAVEL TEST can be performed at the comfort of the kitchen table at any convenient time and, unlike other products on the market, does not require the scheduling of a remote video consultation.



MY TRAVEL TEST can also be used as ‘Fit-to-Fly’ certification for passengers travelling from the UK to destinations allowing negative rapid tests. While some travel destinations still request a negative PCR test for border entry, many countries accept a negative Rapid Antigen test, and these can be checked on the UK Government Foreign Travel Advice Website.



Dr Mark Ali, Medical Director of the Private Harley Street Clinic and a Cardiothoracic Surgeon of 30 years’ experience said, "We wanted to bring the price down and improve convenience for people who wish to travel. We believe that this is a first step in a new and more seamless system for evidencing people’s Covid-19 status for travel. We have the technology to run this all from a smartphone, from anywhere in the world, and at £29 we believe that it offers really good value and speed for families and business travellers alike. By using smart technology, we have removed the need to have a call with a doctor and simplified the process. We’re committed to continued development of testing solutions to respond to what people want and need and are developing further innovative solutions.”



To start the test, the user creates an online account and scans the unique QR code included in their kit with a smartphone. The clear instructions guide the user through the process of taking a video and photographs to demonstrate that they have used the correct technique, and that their result strip shows a negative result after the required 15 minutes development time. These videos and photographs are uploaded via an IOS app or through any web browser on a smart phone and are carefully checked and scored for accuracy against clinical criteria by a specially trained team. If all steps have been completed correctly, the user receives a result certificate in their online account and by email in under 30 minutes. Please note, an internet connection and smartphone or computer with a camera is required to submit results.



Each My Travel Test kit contains:

• 1 x Rapid Antigen Test Kit (CE marked, MHRA and BfArM accreditation, including home use approval in the UK and EU -- Sensitivity 97.1%, Specificity 99.5%)

• 1 x Instructions Sheet

• 1 x Activation Card with personal QR Code

• 1 x Antigen Test Advice Sheet

• £29 per test (+ postage)

A vast array of resources and in-depth guidance for families around testing for Covid-19 can be found at https://privateharleystreetclinic.com. For further press information please contact Helen Trevorrow at Green Row Communications on 0794 000 9138. Email helen@greenrow.co.uk



- Ends -



About The Private Harley Street Clinic

Private Harley Street Clinic was founded by cardiothoracic surgeon Dr Mark Ali in 2009 with the goal of embracing the most innovative technology across every discipline to deliver his vision of preventative medicine. The resulting symbiosis of technical, medical, and molecular advances allowed Dr Ali to create the Liferisk Assessment, the world's most advanced evaluation of the major organic threats to life: namely cancer, heart disease and strokes, as well as innovative assessment solutions for Corporate Healthcare.



When the global coronavirus pandemic struck in early 2020, Dr Ali drew on his background in Immunology and Molecular Biology to create a new selection of clinical services – offering a range of fast, reliable and flexible Covid-19 testing solutions to individuals and organisations. As well as PCR and Rapid Covid-19 testing, he has since broadened the practise’s offering to include the latest technologies in Antibody and T cell testing products. https://privateharleystreetclinic.com