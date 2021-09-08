There’s a sea change happening in infrastructure operations, which brings both challenges and opportunities

Puppet, the industry standard for infrastructure automation, today announced the speaker lineup for Puppetize Digital 2021, the virtual version of its annual community and user conference on September 29 & 30. Puppetize Digital will provide a platform for customers, partners, industry leaders, and contributors within the Puppet community to share learnings around the latest trends in infrastructure operations, cloud computing, policy-as-code, security, and scaling DevOps.



The conference will kick off with keynotes focused on putting people at the center of automation from Puppet CEO Yvonne Wassenaar, CTO Abby Kearns, CTO Deepak Giridharagopal, and Field CTO Nigel Kersten. Puppet is bringing together an impressive list of IT experts, cloud industry leaders, and DevOps champions to join the stage, including:



Michael Stahnke, vice president of platform, CircleCI

Kelsey Hightower, staff engineer and developer advocate, Google Cloud

Mary Johnston Turner, research vice president for future of digital infrastructure, IDC

Scott Glaser, software engineering director, Salesforce

Attendees will hear talks from Puppet product experts around key areas of growth and development, including:



Enabling Self-Service Workflows with Puppet and ServiceNow’s New Product Integrations - Molly Erdle, senior engineering product manager, Puppet

Leveling the DevOps Automation Playing Field with Cloud-Native Event-Driven Automation - Kenaz Kwa, director of product management, Puppet

Ensuring Continuous Compliance and Audit Readiness through Policy-as-Code - Amanda Breese, senior product management, Puppet

“There’s a sea change happening in infrastructure operations, which brings both challenges and opportunities for our customers,” said Abby Kearns, CTO at Puppet. “Puppetize Digital is a great opportunity for us to come together as a community to better understand how these technology shifts impact how we work, and the role that infrastructure automation plays in powering the future of hybrid infrastructure estates. I am looking forward to connecting again with the Puppet community to address these challenges and grow together.”



In addition to technical sessions, Puppetize Digital will feature networking activities, topical breakout sessions, hands-on workshops, training, and other opportunities for engagement.



