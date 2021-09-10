The HBP Group, who first achieved their Microsoft Gold Partner status in 2007 and once again reached the highest partner level possible with Microsoft in 2021.

Made up of HBP Systems Ltd, Kamarin Computers Ltd and Jugo Systems, The HBP Group provide IT support and IT solutions to small and medium sized businesses across the UK and a key part of this is their relationship with Microsoft.



Achieving the Gold partner level is certainly not an easy thing to do and it’s estimated that only around 2% of IT companies in the UK have reached this level, let alone kept it for so as long as The HBP Group.



As well as meeting a number of commercial targets, Microsoft set out a stringent set of rules to achieve Gold Partner status and require multiple engineers to complete courses and exams in a series of different IT-related disciplines. Not only does this recognise their ability to understand the technology but also how to use it in real-world scenarios.



Tony Pearson, Operations Director at The HBP Group, was involved in 2007 when the company first achieved the accolade,



“Every year we retain our Gold Partner status I’m both proud and relieved! There’s a lot of work that goes into it but it’s the highest level we can achieve, so its amazing to be able to keep at that level for so long.”



“As well as the recognition that comes with it, our status with Microsoft also provides us with higher levels of access to their team which ultimately means we can resolve issues for our customers quicker and speak to people at Microsoft who are heavily involved in their range of products.”