- Europe’s leading online doctor ZAVA and UK's 3rd largest retailer Asda, join forces to launch a new nationwide Asda Online Doctor service.

- Combining ZAVA's 10 years of experience in telemedicine, where they've delivered over 5 million medical consultations, with Asda's 60 years of retail expertise and 17 million weekly customers.

- Asda provides a comprehensive in-store pharmacy network, with a pharmacy in over 250 Asda stores. These stores will serve as Click & Collect locations for the online doctor service.

- Better access to online medical care helps deliver healthcare to more people regardless of their schedules or location.





Europe's leading online healthcare provider ZAVA has today announced a new partnership with one of Britain’s biggest retailers Asda. ZAVA is a leader in telemedicine across Europe, with over 5 million paid consultations to date. The partnership will provide convenient and affordable healthcare to Asda Online Doctor patients across the UK.



The service allows people to get medical advice, prescriptions, and treatments from NHS trained doctors without leaving their home.



David Meinertz, founder and CEO of ZAVA says: "By partnering with Asda, we create real added value for patients across the UK. We drive the best possible medical care for patients and connect them with Asda pharmacies across the UK. With this new offer, we are fulfilling patient demand for contemporary digital solutions."



Faisal Tuddy, Superintendent Pharmacist at Asda comments: “We are excited to partner with ZAVA to launch our new Online Doctor service. ZAVA has a strong proven track record of creating accessible online healthcare to patients with a range of treatment needs, so we know they’re the right partner to launch this service with. Asda Online Doctor provides the perfect one-stop solution to our customers looking for affordable, fuss-free healthcare.”





How does the Asda Online Doctor service work?

Patients select their chosen service or treatment on Onlinedoctor.Asda.com/uk

To request a prescription or a test kit, patients simply fill in a short questionnaire about their health.

An experienced doctor reviews the questionnaire and gets back to patients within 24 hours.

If the doctor approves and prescribes a treatment, the Asda Online Doctor team posts it to the patient’s home for free.

Patients can also Click & Collect from their chosen Asda Pharmacy.



All doctors are registered with the General Medical Council (GMC) and specialists in their field.

Asda Online Doctor provides treatments across 28 conditions including high blood pressure, acne, cold sores, malaria, hair loss, erectile dysfunction and cystitis. Services cover general health, women’s health, men’s health, sexual health and chronic health. Further information can be found at https://onlinedoctor.Asda.com/uk/



Dr Kathryn Basford from online doctor ZAVA comments: “Patients should have a way to access medical care that fits with their lives. Not only is it more convenient for them, it also prevents them from delaying seeking care in the first place. And this is really important.”





About ZAVA

ZAVA is an online doctor service, offering fast, convenient and reliable access to advice, testing and treatment. Our GMC registered doctors treat a range of over 40 conditions where a face-to-face examination is not needed, including sexual health issues, men’s health conditions, women’s health conditions, travel-related requests, as well as chronic illnesses, such as asthma or allergies.



ZAVA has grown fast to become the largest digital healthcare provider in Europe, driven by leaps in technology to radically increase healthcare efficiencies, and backed by patient demand for ease, convenience and discretion. It has provided over 5 million treatments since 2011 and continues to grow.



Headquartered in London and founded by David Meinertz (CEO) and Amit Khutti, ZAVA employs over 200 people and operates in four different markets - the UK, France, Germany and Ireland.



