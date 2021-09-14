We have designed this one day event to help companies learn how they can navigate their way through a digital transformation journey

Top speakers address the challenges of digital transformation, building operational resilience and maximising the customer experience in financial services



Thursday 7th October 2021,

The Conservatory Terrace (Indoor Rainforest), Barbican Centre, London



London, United Kingdom - Xpedition, a Microsoft Dynamics Gold partner and trusted technology consultancy, is holding its inaugural ‘Finance Transform’ event on Thursday, 7th October at London’s Barbican Centre. The one day event addresses the industry trends and business challenges of the financial services industry, including managing increasingly complex regulatory compliance and digital transformations to improve the customer experience and drive operational resilience and agility. Guest keynote speakers include industry experts Dr Patrick Dixon, Futurist, Author and Co-founder of Global Innovators, Marcus Martinez, Financial Services Industry Manager EMEA at Microsoft and Mike Hewitt, Independent Transformation Director.



At the event Dr Patrick Dixon, ranked as one of today’s 20 most influential business thinkers and an author of 16 books on global trends, will present ‘Examining future trends in the financial services sector’. Marcus Martinez, with over 20 years’ experience working within the financial services sector, will discuss the role of technology in preparing for the future. The agenda includes a session on effective strategies for accelerating future success. In the final panel discussion, ‘Driving transformation in your organisation’, Mike Hewitt shares case study experiences from financial services firms. The event will close with discussion and an opportunity to network with industry peers.



Dean Carroll, General Manager at Xpedition, said: “Financial services providers face many challenges as they look to improve customer experience and modernise business processes. A recent Xpedition survey(i) found that 49% of respondents said maintaining operational resilience was a key challenge, highlighted during the recent pandemic with the move to remote working to support customers and employees.



“We have designed this one day event to help companies learn how they can navigate their way through a digital transformation journey. We will cover strategies and proven methods that can help firms unleash the full potential of their business data for product and service innovation, to improve their customer experience and ensure future resilience.”



The event follows several webinars and interactive roundtables that Xpedition has held for the sector. A recent industry survey amongst UK professionals in the industry highlighted how financial services companies need to ensure operational resilience in the short-term, whilst driving digital innovation for the longer-term – the Innovation Equation. In addition, 50% of respondents cited offering customers a seamless omnichannel customer experience was one of their top challenges. Giving customers access to accounts, advice and customer service across digital channels including online, mobile apps and chatbots is mission critical in the ‘new normal’.



Xpedition selected the unique venue The Conservatory at the Barbican to highlight the new green, flexible and more sustainable working practices that many companies are adopting today. A hidden oasis in the heart of the City, it is home to exotic fish and over 2,000 species of tropical plants and trees.



To register for Finance Transform, please visit: Xpedition Finance Transform



More information about Xpedition’s recent survey and the Innovation Equation can be found on the company website www.xpedition.co.uk.



- ends-





NOTES TO EDITORS





About Xpedition

As a Microsoft Gold Partner with more than 630 successful Digital Transformation projects delivered, Xpedition is one of the UK’s leading and trusted Microsoft Dynamics 365, Power Platform and Azure Data platform implementation partners.



We’re a leader in helping financial services firms achieve more. Our dedicated problem solvers thrive in challenging environments, working closely with you to ensure you succeed in these unpredictable and challenging times.



We will help you meet demanding regulatory requirements, improve resilience and increase agility. Our expert team deliver best-in-class client experience, utilising the power of Microsoft Dynamics 365, Azure Cloud and the Power Platform.



Whether you’re looking to move to the cloud, implement a new business application, enhance your existing Dynamics 365 system, or need support with your data strategy, we’re here to help businesses transform and grow.

For more information please visit: Xpedition



Editors Contacts:



Alison Brown

Marketing Director

Xpedition

+44 (0)20 7121 4816

Alison.brown@xpedition.co.uk





Andreina West

PR Artistry

+44 (0) 1491 845553

andreina@pra-ltd.co.uk



(i)2021 Survey conducted by FStech and Xpedition of financial services decision makers to assess the role of innovative technologies and cloud-based solutions in the digital transformation of financial services.