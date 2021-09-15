UK based point-of-sale Fintech lender Buyline, who specialise in offering a range of flexible payment solutions to suppliers of goods and services to help their customers buy from them, have released a completely refreshed website to help target the wide range of clientele the business can now work with.



Buyline, whose portfolio of Supplier Business Partners operate in a wide range of market sectors, including Retail, Dental, Aesthetics, Timeshare, Training, Legal, Electric Charger Installation, Bicycles, Sports / Lifestyle to name but a few, is expanding with increased market capability to help business partners succeed in an increasing competitive yet buoyant post pandemic economy.



The engaging new website accentuates the Buyline brand and offers a more user-friendly experience. It now includes a knowledge base, regular news and blog releases as well as a dedicated business partner and customer support section.



Tony Langford, Buyline’s Managing Director commented: ‘I feel this website refresh adds to the strong brand identity we have built to accompany our impressive business growth in the post-pandemic period. We are expanding to service Business Partners and Customers in more sectors and with increased technological capabilities with the offer of an omni-channel experience to accommodate most point-of-sale situations.’



You can find out more by visiting the Buyline site at www.buyline.co.uk







About Buyline Ltd:



Established in 2018, Buyline provides payment solutions to enable individuals and businesses to acquire the goods and services they require and to affordably pay for them over time.



Buyline accommodates the diverse needs of a wide range of business partners and their customers, taking the time to evaluate what is required, and working in partnership to create the perfect fit payment solution.



