“There’s still power in that suit” says top psychologist Lee Chambers, as businesses start to relax their dress codes and smart, business casual leads the way…





New research backed by a leading psychologist, suggests that peak professional performance is not necessarily linked to comfort, despite the new-found habits of many workers during Britain’s numerous pandemic lockdowns.





The survey, conducted by menswear brand Charles Tyrwhitt, suggests that it’s not all elasticated waistbands and dressing down in Britain’s offices, despite the growing trend for casual.





While the study found that 50% of workers have returned to the office to find a more relaxed dress code compared to before the pandemic, the timeless suit and shirt still lead the way when it comes to making a strong first impression – over 65% of men believe this and almost a third feel more productive when they’re dressed smartly.





This sentiment is backed up by recent sales figures for the menswear retailer where sales of suits and formal shirts, as well as business casual were accelerating at pace at the end of the August summer holidays and through September.





Joe Irons, Chief Marketing Officer at Charles Tyrwhitt said: “Sales and customer sentiment show what we firmly believe – it isn’t one or the other, when it comes to dressing well at work – a varied, hybrid wardrobe wins every time. Last week, sales of “Business of Life” smart casual collection soared, with polo’s, jackets and chino sales continuing to grow, up 154%. Tyrwhitt’s suits were also up significantly, proving that men now need a wider selection of product to help them navigate through their new working life.’’



Lee Chambers, acclaimed psychologist, who was at the heart of the research said: "The balance between formality and comfort has certainly become a pressing challenge over the past 18 months, and while there is an increased appetite for casual dress codes, the benefits of what we call enclothed cognition, come when we feel confident in our attire and feel that it represents working environments.



“Feeling dressed for work puts us in a psychological state where we can attach to our tasks, perform optimally and step forward confidently. It also gives us fewer worries about how we may be perceived, and fewer decisions to make on whether we are smart enough for the hybrid way of working, and these concerns can drain our brainpower, making us less productive.”



Joe Irons, Chief Marketing Officer at Charles Tyrwhitt added: “The world of work has changed hugely in the past 18 months. So too has the workplace and expectations for what to wear. In fact, the rules of good dressing have never felt less clear as the lines between work and home life have become ever-more blurred. We want to change that and make it simple for men to dress up, dress down, or dress comfortably in the office or in their homes.”



Charles Tyrwhitt's Business of Life collection is an interpretation of 'hybrid dressing' at its best, giving men a strong collection of separates to choose from, whatever their workwear requirements. Whether the look of the day is suited, formal, or casual, the 'work anywhere' message should be easily accessible, ensuring you are appropriately dressed for the day ahead.



Charles Tyrwhitt launched their Business of Life Collection - a 'work anywhere wardrobe' that embraces hybrid working and all that comes with it. A range of versatile pieces that can be dressed up or down.



