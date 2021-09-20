I’m proud to join PLG, a leader in regulatory compliance outsourcing services,” said Jean-Luc Taborin, CEO of Juuka Advisory

New consulting offering will embrace an end-to-end services portfolio for Pharma, Biotech, MedTech and cosmetics markets with specific support on Life Sciences Market Access



Paris, France – September 20th, 2021 – Regulatory compliance outsourcing services specialist, ProductLife Group (“PLG”) and strategy and operations consulting company, Juuka Advisory (“Juuka”), have teamed up to form a new consulting venture, ProductLife Consulting.



Juuka Advisory, a strategy consulting specialist for the Life Sciences & Cosmetics industries handles more than 50 consulting projects per year and is facing increasing demands from customers, of which 25% are located in France, 35% in Europe (outside France) and 40% outside Europe.



ProductLife Group is a leader in overseeing the regulatory product lifecycle of drugs and medical devices, and supports 400 clients in more than 140 countries: its profile matches perfectly with Juuka’s needs for expansion. PLG was already fielding requests from key customers to help them with strategic decisions prior to outsourcing projects.



Juuka and PLG are now joining forces to pool their consulting expertise and operational excellence in a new business unit named ProductLife Consulting.



ProductLife Consulting will be headed by Juuka CEO Jean-Luc Taborin. With an operational background in major industrial groups as Business Unit director, and an extensive consultancy experience at Deloitte and Roland Berger, Jean-Luc perfectly understands the Life Sciences industries and their challenges.



Recently, digital and business model disruption has surfaced as the driving factor behind growth, especially in the more mature Life Sciences markets. ProductLife Consulting will cover these issues, as well as :

- Strategy & top line improvement (development of new activities, new products, footprint extension)

- Market access

- Business transformation

- Digitalization strategy and roadmap

- M&A

- Bottom line optimization



In addition, ProductLife Consulting will provide specific support in Market Access (pricing and reimbursement from strategy to negotiations). A key trend in life sciences and healthcare is the requirement for pharma industries to sell their drugs on the largest scale possible, a situation in which they are often confronted with substantial diversity in national regulations.



The new entity will retain Juuka’s fundamentals: consulting vision, oversight of the operational feasibility of the proposed solutions, agility, and - of course – the expertise of Jean-Luc.



“I’m proud to join PLG, a leader in regulatory compliance outsourcing services,” said Jean-Luc Taborin, CEO of Juuka Advisory.

“With their knowledge of drug development, we’ll be able to tackle any perspective of the development of pharma, biotech, medtech or cosmetics companies end-to-end.



Xavier Duburcq, CEO of ProductLife Group, said : “This is a key milestone in PLG’s roadmap to strengthen its consulting offering with senior principals such as Jean-Luc and his team. PLG’s service offering and global footprint can now be proposed as a follow-up to any strategic recommendation that ProductLife Consulting makes to groups that want to accelerate and perform in their markets.”





About ProductLife Group (PLG)



ProductLife Group’s mission is to improve human health by delivering regulatory compliance services for the safe and effective use of medical solutions. For almost 30 years, PLG has supported clients through the entire product lifecycle, combining local expertise with a global reach spanning more than 110 countries. It provides consulting and outsourcing services in the areas of regulatory affairs, quality and compliance, vigilance and medical information, covering both established products and innovative therapeutics & diagnostics. With a goal of continuously improving the value delivered to customers, PLG is committed to long-term partnership, innovation, flexibility and cost efficiency.



For more information, visit productlifegroup.com





