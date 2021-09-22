Lone Rooftop and its clients are well positioned to benefit from this world-class combined team. HubStar is a market leader in this space

MARLBOROUGH, USA & LONDON, UK Sept 23, 2021 – HubStar, an industry leader in next-generation workplace solutions, today announced it has acquired Lone Rooftop as part of its mission to accelerate the world’s transition to smarter ways of working.



Since 2014, Amsterdam-based Lone Rooftop has developed solutions which enable a data-driven approach to optimizing real estate costs and workplace experience.



“Lone Rooftop’s exceptional platform for measuring and improving space utilization will enhance our suite of workplace solutions for today’s hybrid, adaptive world of work,” said Steve Vatidis, Chairman, HubStar Group. “Now part of the HubStar family, this extraordinary team and technology will help us empower Corporate Real Estate and Facilities leaders to reduce costs, consolidate portfolios, transform employee experience and improve sustainability.”



Investment, growth and innovation

Lone Rooftop’s customer base, which includes blue chip enterprises and Higher Education establishments, can anticipate a bright and stable post-acquisition future for the enterprise software they use to manage their spaces and places.



“HubStar’s investment in growth and innovation will bring next-generation capabilities to more organizations than ever. New and existing customers will benefit from advanced functionality that goes far beyond data, delivering actionable insights and continuous transformation.” concluded Vatidis.



Auke van den Hout, Co-founder and Managing Partner at Lone Rooftop investor, Nimbus Ventures, said, “This move transforms the workplace market. Lone Rooftop and its clients are well positioned to benefit from this world-class combined team. HubStar is a market leader in this space, with an extremely experienced management team and the full resources and R&D expertise to continually provide direct and long-term value to clients. ”



Post-lockdown hybrid working

Adding Lone Rooftop’s advanced space utilization platform to the expanding HubStar Group, which includes space scheduling solution Smartway2, is a step forward in post lockdown corporate estate management. Hubstar is meeting its commitment to designing, building, selling and servicing technology platforms that deliver an ever-improving workplace experience in a hybrid working world.



[ENDS] 328 words





About Lone Rooftop

Lone Rooftop is a Building Intelligence Platform that provides real estate & workplace teams with aggregated utilization data and guided analytics for data-driven decision making. Lone Rooftop enables customers to reduce overall real estate spend while positively impacting employee productivity and workplace experience.



About Hubstar

Hubstar is the leader in a new category of software to bring the latest technology to bear on the challenges thrown up by hybrid working, employee empowerment and digital transformation. Hubstar’s mission is to create technology for a new era of real estate utilization and support the future of work.



Contacts

Paul Maher

pmaher@positivemarketing.com

+44 7900 600013