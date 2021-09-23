Squirro has the vision to end enterprise search as it currently exists, and replace it with a contextual and relevant system of Insights.

• New CCO aims to help Squirro become market leader for Insights Engines and Augmented Intelligence



Zürich, September 23 2021. Squirro, the Augmented Intelligence solutions provider, has announced the appointment of entrepreneur and digital transformation expert Bernd Schopp as Chief Commercial Officer. He will accelerate growth and help the company become the market leader for Insights Engines and Augmented Intelligence.



Schopp was CEO and co-owner of leading DACH Digital Transformation agency Namics. At Namics, Schopp grew the business to a client-centric international organization with more than 550 employees. After Merkle acquired Namics, he was part of the European Executive Management team of Merkle that integrated the Namics business into the Merkle EMEA organisation.



“Squirro is a company I’ve been aware of for a long time – it has an inspiring team and is a recognized visionary leader for its AI driven Insights Engine platform,” said Bernd Schopp, Chief Commercial Officer, Squirro. “AI will be a major driver of competitive advantage for companies, yet it is also currently overrated in a couple of cases. Applying AI to augment the business intelligence needs to be professionalized with standard platforms and upskilling, and Squirro has a significant opportunity to be the organization to make this happen for enterprises all over the world.”



Schopp’s immediate priority will be to accelerate growth on Squirro’s existing core offering, used by some of the world's biggest and best-known enterprises. Together with the team, he will also look to refine company positioning, streamline market messages, and extend Squirro’s partner landscape.



“Bernd has an impressive record in scaling businesses and instilling in them a strong commercial focus, so he’s the perfect appointment for Squirro at this stage in our journey," said Dorian Selz, CEO, and Co-Founder, Squirro. “We have ambitious growth targets in Europe, the US, and SE Asia, and having Bernd onboard is a major asset in helping to achieve those targets. There is a real window of market opportunity for Squirro right now, and I can't wait to work with Bernd on realizing that potential."



“Squirro has the vision to end enterprise search as it currently exists, and replace it with a contextual and relevant system of Insights. It is the perfect platform to deliver actionable insights whenever it is needed and in the full context of what the user is doing,” continued Bernd Schopp. “The future competitive advantage of enterprises will be based on how fast and accurately they can create actionable insights from the data they hold. This is where Squirro can be transformative, and I'm excited to be helping them on this journey."



About Squirro

Businesses capitalize on new opportunities, improve client relations, and optimize decision-making capabilities using Squirro’s vertical-specific Augmented Intelligence solutions, which combine human intelligence with powerful AI. An Insights Engine at its core, Squirro delivers contextualized insights from your most relevant data sources and displays them directly, via workbench integrations or through self-service applications.



Squirro works with global organizations, primarily in the Financial Services, Insurance, Telecommunications, and Manufacturing industries. Customers include Bank of England, Standard Chartered, ING, Brookson, Candriam, and Ninety-One. Founded in 2012, Squirro is currently present in Zürich, London, Munich, New York, and Singapore. Further information about AI-driven business insights can be found at https://squirro.com/



