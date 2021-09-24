a host of speakers from the fashion and garden worlds to explore the influence of plants, gardens and landscapes on fashion and jewellery

Wednesday, 22nd September 2021 – The London College of Garden Design (LCGD) will welcome a host of speakers from the fashion and garden worlds to explore the influence of plants, gardens and landscapes on fashion and jewellery. For centuries plants and gardens have clearly been influential on fashion sensibility, but does it work both ways?



On Saturday, 9th October, hear from legendary leading garden professionals, design fashion professionals and academics at the LCGD Autumn conference, Horti:Couture.



Speakers include Sam McKnight legendary hair stylist. Justine Picardie, editor to Harper’s Bazaar, previously editor-in-chief and five times author. Andrew Fisher Tomlin leading garden designer, chartered horticulturist, and founder of the London College of Garden Design. As well as Jo Thompson one of the top UK garden designers and plantswomen. Geoffrey Munn OBE, jewellery specialist, writer, TV presenter, and historian. Mairi MacKenzie, Research Fellow in Fashion & Textiles at Glasgow School of Art and Amy de la Haye, curator, and professor of Dress History & Fashion Curation at London College of Fashion.



There are in-person and online tickets available. The conference will be streamed online on Saturday 9th October 2021 from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. In person tickets at Cambridge Cottage are limited to just 10 places on a first come, first-served basis. These tickets include refreshments on arrival, individual lunch, and a gift to include signed copies of “Ravishing: The Rose in Fashion” by Professor Amy de la Haye and “Miss Dior”, by Justine Picardie. LCGD Students and Graduates receive online tickets, free of charge.



All proceeds from in-person tickets will be donated to Global Gardens of Peace, planning, designing, and delivering gardens for vulnerable communities around the world.

About the London College of Garden Design



Based in the Orangery conference facilities at Kew Gardens, the UK’s leading garden design school combines the experience of two of the UK’s leading garden professionals Andrew Wilson and Andrew Fisher Tomlin. At The London College of Garden Design our aim is to provide world-class, inspirational garden design training. Our Garden Design Diploma, the Planting Design Diploma and other garden design courses have been created to enable students to learn from the very best in the profession. LCGD Melbourne is our partner college in Australia based in the Melbourne Gardens of the Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria.



