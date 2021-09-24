We're proud to be leading the way when it comes to removing single use plastic from the supply chain

Excel Networking, the number one cabling brand in the UK market according to BSRIA research, has been named as a finalist for the ‘Outstanding Contribution to Sustainability and Efficiency’ category in the DCS Awards 2021. The DCS Awards – now in their eleventh year – are designed to recognise and congratulate data centre industry innovation.



Tracey Calcutt, Marketing Manager commented “We are delighted to be shortlisted in this year’s DCS Awards. We're proud to be leading the way when it comes to removing single use plastic from the supply chain, so we were excited to learn that this year, for the first time, the DCS Awards included a specific energy efficiency/sustainability innovation award.”



Since August 2019 Excel Networking have been delivering the majority of their products in plastic free packaging, saving over 16 Million plastic bags from the entering the supply chain each year. This was a first for any cabling brand in the industry and surprisingly it is still the only brand to be fully plastic free across all of the cabling and connectivity products.



Tracey continued “Not only are the majority of our Excel brand’s products supplied in plastic free packaging, but also our product shipments are dispatched from our warehouses with recycled paper and card alternatives, rather than using conventional bubble wrap and plastic tape.”



Tracey concluded “The Excel brand is owned by Mayflex, part of the Sonepar Group which is a 23Billion Euro global organisation and as a group there is strong commitment and drive to dramatically reduce our carbon footprint and to become carbon neutral by 2040, as well as accelerating the market adoption of clean energy solutions.”



Selection for this award is based on public vote. Please help us by voting for Excel Networking Solutions here.



Voting closes on 15th October 2021 and the following rules apply:

• You can make only one vote per award category.

• Votes will only be accepted from a current business email address.

• Votes from third party email providers (Hotmail, Yahoo, etc.) will NOT be counted.

• A nominated company or supplier cannot vote for themselves any such votes will NOT be counted.



For more information, please contact:

Rebecca Bishop

rebecca.bishop@mayflex.com

0121 326 7557