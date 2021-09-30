Armour is committed to working with partners such as Samsung and Targus to provide a flexible way for employees and teams to collaborate securely

New collaboration brings secure communications to enterprises to seamlessly support remote working with enhanced user experience



London, UK - Armour Comms, the leading provider of specialist, secure communications solutions, has announced a partnership with Samsung Electronics and Targus to enable enterprises to harness the power of smartphones for extended business use. The combined offering will provide enterprises with a solution to support secure home working, on enterprise-level Samsung Galaxy Android smartphones, utilising the power of Armour Mobile and a Targus DeX USB-C phone dock – as an alternative to laptops. Designed with the end-user in mind employees will be able work remotely with a desktop feel, with Armour Mobile providing fully integrated secure communications for voice, video, messaging, conferencing and associated data files.



The Targus DeX USB-C phone dock allows users to power their phone and connect to an external HDMI display, peripherals such as mice and keyboards, an ethernet cable and an SD card, and work on their Galaxy smartphone as though on a laptop. Armour Mobile provides secure handling of mobile communications ensuring that business information within the app is kept securely, and data privacy regulations such as GDPR are maintained.



David Holman, Director, Armour said, “The last year has seen a seismic shift in how and where employees work. As organisations plan what the working environment of the future will look like, Armour is committed to working with partners such as Samsung and Targus to provide a flexible way for employees and teams to collaborate securely, how and where they want.”



Armour Mobile has been optimised to provide a seamless desktop-like user experience on Samsung DeX devices with the Targus USB-C phone dock. Armour Mobile delivers:



• secure communications with a ‘desktop’ feel via the Samsung smartphone removing the need for every employee to be issued with a corporate laptop

• sensitive business information held is protected wherever an employee needs to work

• data is controlled and protected ensuring GDPR compliance



A spokesperson from Samsung Electronics, said “The Samsung DeX platform enables people to use their smartphone as a computer, something which has become increasingly important during COVID-driven lockdowns. Our innovations are empowering people to work safely and have enabled organisations to keep vital business operations going wherever their employees have been working. Our collaboration with Armour and Targus brings another innovation to the market ensuring communications are secure and that solutions can be implemented quickly and simply.”



David Brown, Marketing Director, Targus, said, “Targus is global partner of the Samsung Mobile Accessory Partnership Programme and has recently been appointed to support the Samsung Mobile ecosystem of devices as a Global Tier 1 Partner and DeX Accessory Partner. This new partnership with Armour Mobile and Samsung is the next step on this exciting journey as we continue to develop thoughtful products that enable people to work productively from any location.”



About Samsung

Samsung Electronics inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies that give people the power to discover new experiences. With a constant focus on innovation and discovery, we keep redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions.



Samsung Electronics is committed to improving the global community and delivering groundbreaking innovations that enhance people’s everyday lives.



www.samsung.com/uk/aboutsamsung



About Targus



Thirty-five years and a history of firsts, Targus has been revolutionizing mobile computing accessories for large enterprises and end-users alike — connecting people and technology in meaningful ways. From laptop bags to tablet cases to peripherals and universal docking stations, we persistently conceive, design, and produce innovative, productivity-boosting solutions that make the complex, simple; and help people pursue their passions and live their purpose – at work and in life. We cross categories, regions, industries, and lifestyles with a breadth and depth of products that seamlessly provide you with everything you need to live, dream, and do.



Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Targus has global operations in over 45 offices and distribution in more than 100 countries.

About Armour Comms

Armour Communications Limited is a UK based company supplying market leading technology for secure communication via 3/4/5G, Wi-Fi and satellite for voice, video, messaging and data on Android, iOS, Windows, Linux and macOS platforms. Armour Mobile features in-built secure conferencing (audio and video) between multiple callers. SigNet by Armour provides similar end-user features with enhanced AES-256 bit peer to peer encryption.



Armour Mobile and SigNet by Armour are available as Cloud or On-Premises solutions. If required Armour’s technology can interoperate with SIP based PBXs and commonly used UC installations, extending the reach of mobile secure comms to the desk phone in the enterprise.



Armour Mobile and SigNet by Armour enable users inside and external to an organisation to communicate transparently within a secure and private environment, while taking advantage of the reduced costs and increased flexibility provided by Voice over IP corporate communications.



Armour’s products include NATO and CPA approved offerings up to OFFICIAL-SENSITIVE and NATO Restricted with solutions via selected Armour partners available to mitigate threats up to SECRET.

Armour’s products are trusted by Government departments, banks, law enforcement, defence and health organisations, and enterprises around the world.



In March 2021, Armour achieved ISO27001:2013 registration for the Armour Communications Information Security Management System covering the development and delivery of Armour Mobile, SigNet and white-labelled products.

In April 2021, Armour was awarded a prestigious Queen’s Award for Enterprise: International Trade 2021.



Armour and SigNet by Armour are registered trademarks of Armour Communications Limited.

Armour Mobile, Armour Connect, Armour Desktop and Medicomms by Armour are trademarks of Armour Communications Limited.



For more information please visit: www.armourcomms.com

