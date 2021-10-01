Amsterdam-based Aito has appointed Nedko Ivanov as its CEO to drive the company’s growth

Amsterdam-based Aito has appointed Nedko Ivanov as its CEO to drive the company’s growth in the finger sensing and haptic touch industries. Nedko was previously CEO of Redux, another haptic touch business, in the run up to its acquisition by Google back in 2017. He has also served as CEO of internet security software company, BullGuard, which was later acquired by Avira.



Nedko’s appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Aito amid booming demand for its recently completed development of next generation haptics for consumer electronics devices such as laptops, displays and accessories. Nedko will focus on further scaling the company’s operation as engagements with leading consumer electronic brands increases.



Dirk Van den Berghen, Chairman of Aito comments: “Nedko’s track record in the haptic touch market is unparalleled. His experience and expertise in commercialising viable technologies into industry leading devices makes him an ideal fit as head of Aito’s team of experienced professionals.”



Delivering very precise and localised haptic feedback, Aito offers new features such a gesture haptics and different surface sensations. It also enables specific areas of large touchpads to be used for different functions, delivering more engaging user experiences. Aito’s technology also allows unlimited design opportunities across various materials and applications.



Nedko Ivanov comments: “The finger-sensing and haptic touch market is set to grow exponentially and Aito’s integrated solution provides a unique, rich, space-saving and cost-effective solution for a variety of applications in consumer electronics. Aito’s solution allows customers to create highly intuitive touch experiences for laptop users while creating more elegant designs for consumer electronics devices. I joined Aito to enable customers to take full benefit of the differentiation our technology brings to market.”



In 2016, Aito won an innovation award from CES and has since grown its presence across the UK, Finland, Germany and China. Aito is now commercialising its products for the laptop and computer accessories while developing further haptic solutions for markets including haptics displays, AR/VR and gaming. The company is backed by venture capital investment from KBC Focus Fund, FORWARD.one and Innovation Industries.



About Aito



Aito’s technology helps consumer electronics manufacturers innovate and differentiate in a multi-billion-dollar market. The company designs and develops patented finger sensing and haptic feedback solutions that help consumer electronics companies create bespoke tactile feedback for laptops and other devices. Offering the thinnest haptic solution on the market, Aito’s customers can create new touch-based applications, introducing superior user experiences that are customisable by strength, sharpness as well as sensitivity.



