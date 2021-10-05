The Royal Society of Medicine invites journalists (print & broadcast) to register for press accreditation either for live attendance at the RSM or via live stream



GROUNDBREAKING CONFERENCE ON CANNABIS MEDICINES WITH WORLD LEADING EXPERTS AND DR PAUL CHRISP DIRECTOR of NICE (national institute for health and care excellence)



When: Mon 11th October – 9:00am – 5.30pm

Where: RSM 1 Wimpole St. W1G 0AE



The Royal Society of Medicine, will be holding a comprehensive one-day conference on cannabis medicines. The meeting will update the healthcare industry and public on the state of the industry and the practicalities of safe and effective prescribing of cannabis medicines, while navigating the UK’s regulatory climate relating to cannabis medicines.



Keynote speakers will include international leaders in cannabis research and pharmacology, Paul Chrisp the UK health policy adviser from NICE, and leading prescribers of cannabis medicines. These include:



Professor Raphael Mechoulam

Professor of Medicinal Chemistry, Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Israel and the founding father of the understanding and modulation of the endocannabinoid system.



Dr Arno Hazekamp

Head of Research and Education at Bedrocan, the first European Company to produce EU GMP grade cannabis medicines.



Dr Paul Chrisp

Director of the Centre for Guidelines, NICE.



Dr Matthew Brown

Consultant in Pain Medicine, Anaesthetics and Medical Cannabis, Royal Marsden, and the Institute of Cancer Research.



Dr Anthony Ordman – Consultant in Pain Medicine and Lead Clinician at Integro Medical Clinics and Past President of the RSM Pain Medicine Section



If you are interested in attending the event, either in person or via the live stream or interviewing any of our speakers or require further press release information please contact Jessica Smith at Jessica.smith@integroclinics.com or on 07710274661 for more information.