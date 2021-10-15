"Cannabis medicines can help to ease some of the symptoms of menopause and perimenopause, this is an option that should seriously be considered" - say leading medical consultants.



A webinar on tackling the stigma of menopause and cannabis medicines will be taking place on November 30th, with leading medical experts speaking at the event, these include:



Dr Sally Ghazaleh - Female Health Consultant at Integro Clinics. Dr Ghazaleh specialises in managing patients with lower back pain, neck pain, neuropathic pain, abdominal pain, cancer pain and complex regional pain syndrome.



Dr Mayur Bodani - Neuropsychiatrist. With over 25 years of experience, he has successfully treated many patients with psychiatric disorders such as depression, bipolar disorder, anxiety, psychosis, dementia and many other conditions.



Patient case studies include:



Rachel Mason - founder of 'Our Remedy', a wellness brand for women. She has found CBD to be very helpful in dealing with her menopausal symptoms.



Lauren CB - having been a successful mental health nurse for 30 years, Lauren had to give up her career after being diagnosed with primary progressive MS. She has found cannabis medicines helpful in dealing with her MS symptoms and menopausal symptoms.



If you are interested in interviewing any of the doctors or patients speaking at the event, contact David Ordman - david.ordman@integroclinics.com T: 07825758103