With some deals already being announced for Black Friday, it’s time for savvy shoppers to start planning if they want to get the best deals.



Although Black Friday is still a few weeks away, Holly Andrews, Managing Director at KIS Finance outlines four reasons as to why shoppers need to start planning now.







To give yourself time for thorough research



Starting your Black Friday planning now will give you enough time to thoroughly research the products that you want to buy, and this is especially important when it comes to buying big ticket tech items.



If you’re planning on purchasing a TV, for example, then do your research now into what kind of spec you want and shortlist your favourites. This will make it so much easier to compare discounts as you won’t have to trawl through the hundreds of different TVs available, you can just go straight to the ones that you know you like. Saving the web addresses into a Black Friday bookmark in your web browser will make them easy to access.



This will save you time, and money, as you won’t get caught up in the Black Friday frenzy and feel rushed into buying one that’s either more expensive than you budgeted for, or not the ideal spec that you want.







So you can plan properly



Never go into Black Friday without a list – this is the only way to stay on track and focused when the deals start going live.



It’s also the perfect time to start thinking about Christmas and any upcoming birthday gifts that you need to buy; even ones coming up in January and February next year. You will kick yourself if you forget about any particular items and then have to pay double after Christmas or in the new year.



Getting ahead of the curve and having Christmas gifts on order in November will also take some of the stress away in December and you can have a more relaxed festive season.







You will be ready for early deals



Every year Black Friday only seems to get bigger and better, and it’s turned into a much larger event than just one day of sales.



Some retailers start their Black Friday deals around mid-November and, although these may not be the best deals they have to offer, they will give you an idea of what products will be on sale. You can then bookmark these and keep an eye on them as the discounts get bigger.







Concerns over supply issues



Although the Chancellor has announced that there’s no need to worry about getting hold of Christmas presents this year, some retailers have already voiced concerns over supply chain issues.



So, if you find that some of the products on your list are on sale early, and they’ve fallen within your budget or to a price that you’re happy to pay, it might be worth biting the bullet and purchasing them straight away. With more people than ever shopping online since the pandemic, delivery times are also expected to be much longer as we head towards the festive season.











