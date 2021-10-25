Executives from Automic, Deliveroo, GoCardless, James&James, LEGO, Microsoft, Moneysupermarket, Principality, Sitecore, Starling Bank, and Wiley will speak at the 2021 Customer Catalyst conference.



The conference focuses on how to drive growth in the New Customer Economy. For example, Stan Swinton, Vice President Of Global Care and Customer Experience at Deliveroo, will speak on Customer Voice; Johnny Castrup, Digital Product Director and Head of LEGO Ideas, will speak on Customer Co-Creation.



To learn more and register free, visit https://thecustomercatalyst.com/customer-catalyst-conference... or contact Toby Chapman-Dawe, conference host, toby.chapman-dawe@strand-uk.com