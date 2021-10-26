Digital marketing agency, Aqueous Digital’s Customer Relationship Manager, Paula Berry is celebrating this week, having achieved the highest professional status within management.



The Chartered Management Institute (CMI) has awarded Paula her Chartered Manager accreditation, along with a degree-level qualification in Business Leadership and Management, which she passed with flying colours.



Paula said: “During the first covid lockdown and the challenges presented by remote working, I decided to embark on a management course. Like many experienced managers who have not been formally trained, I often questioned my own approach and considered whether there was anything I could do better to benefit my team.”



“I also wanted to prove to myself and demonstrate that I could successfully complete a course of this academic level.”



“Having dyslexia during a time when it wasn’t diagnosed or acknowledged at school, I was never told how I could turn it into a positive, view things holistically and in many cases use it to help me gain a greater understanding of what I was working on. This definitely drives the entrepreneur in me.”



Ann Francke, Chief Executive at CMI, commented: “CMI is delighted to award Paula the highest professional status, Chartered Manager. Raising the quality of management skills is essential to the wellbeing and productivity of the British workforce. Professionally trained managers such as Paula improve business performance and operations.”



Prior to joining the Cheshire based digital marketing agency, two years ago, Paula ran her own successful eCommerce business. She has an extensive background in the legal sector, as well as involvement in setting up a property development company.



Reflecting on her achievement, Paula added: “It was comforting to know that as I progressed with the course, I was ticking all the right boxes with my approach. I found the reflection aspect extremely helpful, it empowered me and encouraged me to pass on that empowerment to my team. In fact, I am very proud of how they have risen to every challenge amazingly and all worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic.”



Emma Guy, Director of Sales Operations at Aqueous Digital said: “As a company, we place staff wellbeing and personal development at the forefront of our business operations. We truly believe that a happier, more motivated, and skilled team result in happier, more satisfied customers, as well as creating a great place to work. This approach is embedded in our overall culture and company vision.”



“The whole team are delighted by Paula’s achievement, and we’d like to offer our congratulations to her success in achieving this prestigious status and qualifications, which we know she studied very hard to attain.”



Paula completed her qualifications through LTE Group’s MOL Learn online distance study programme.





About Aqueous Digital



Aqueous Digital is an award-winning, family-run digital marketing agency based in Sutton Weaver in Cheshire. They specialise in organic and paid internet search, website content strategy and reputation management for high and ultra-high-net-worth individuals.



To find out more information about Aqueous visit: www.aqueous-digital.co.uk



About the CMI Chartered Manager Status



Chartered Manager status the highest status that can be achieved in the management and leadership profession.

Chartered status recognises managers with exceptional management and leadership skills and commitment to Continuing Professional Development, demonstrating to employers and peers the value of a professional approach that delivers measurable impact.



The Chartered Manager accreditation is designed to equip managers with the professional capability to drive and lead better organisations.



To find out more about the CMI, visit: www.managers.org.uk/cmgr