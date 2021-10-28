Rudells is now home to no fewer than 18 in-house design collections which include, Daisy, Halo, Twist, Destiny, Dune and Knott

In the heart of the West Midlands, our Harborne and Wolverhampton showrooms have celebrated over 80 years as a Jeweller of Excellence, within that time becoming the home of some of the world’s most prestigious brands.



Amongst the luxury jewellery on display are a selection of unique collections designed in-house by Rudells, each making the perfect gift for a loved one or treat for yourself to add a pop of sparkle to any occasion. A variety of details, shapes and colours are showcased with diamonds, coloured gemstones, and contemporary shapes.



One of the most popular collections is Daisy, which delicately displays a flower set in diamonds, as well as the addition of ruby, sapphire, and emerald for that contemporary pop of colour. The collection is available in both 18ct yellow and white gold and in a variety of diamond sizes to cater to all jewellery lovers.



Design inspiration for these exclusive collections comes from both staff and our very own Managing Director, Jon, who liaises with suppliers to create new and exclusive collections.



Previous collections within the sparkling Exclusive In-House designed portfolio created by staff include the Embrace collection, designed by Sales Manager Glenn Jenkinson-Deakin, and the Wheel collection, designed by Sales Executive Rebecca Lopez.



Staff are encouraged to come up with unique designs, and names, which could then be taken to manufacture and displayed proudly in our sparkling showrooms.



The most sparkling design of all within the Rudells Exclusive Collection is the Signature collection, featuring a unique 80 facet diamond within each piece, to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Rudells in 2018.



Research for the collection began in early 2017 to design an 80-facet diamond that displays more brilliance and fire than the traditional 57 facet modern round brilliant diamond. Not only are these feature diamonds colour and clarity graded, but they are also laser engraved with a unique serial number AND the Rudell logo, therefore ensuring that every piece is a unique Rudells creation.



The setting for the collection was designed by Rudells Wolverhampton Sales Manager, Glenn Jenkinson-Deakin, and features a double R motif.



Speaking on the exclusive jewellery collections at Rudells, Glenn said:



“Affording luxurious materials with sophisticated design, the origins of our own design collections come from the staff themselves. Members of our team are encouraged to submit design ideas which, once approved by Jon Weston, are submitted to the workshop for the manufacture of a prototype.”



Glenn goes on to explain:



“Once created, the prototypes are shown to the team and the design and functionality are discussed. At this stage any ‘tweaks’ can be made to ensure that the finished collections are beautiful, of the highest quality and will meet the needs of our discerning clients.”



Rudells is now home to no fewer than 18 in-house design collections which include, Daisy, Halo, Twist, Destiny, Dune and Knott. Each one offers affordable luxury where quality is never compromised.



Whether you like to make a statement with your jewellery, or prefer the simple everyday essentials, discover a variation of 18ct yellow, white, and rose gold pendants, rings, earrings, and bangles that can be adorned from day to night.



Shop the Rudells exclusive jewellery collections online or view them in Rudells showrooms in Birmingham & Wolverhampton.







Rudell the Jewellers showrooms are based in Wolverhampton and Harborne, Birmingham; they are renowned for the finest quality jewellery and customer service in the Midlands since 1938.

