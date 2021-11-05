Arriello is a service provider with big ambitions, which still retains a culture of being very personable and approachable for clients

Dublin, Ireland – November 5th, 2021- Arriello, a provider of Regulatory Affairs, Pharmacovigilance and Auditing & QA solutions and services, has announced the appointment of leading GVP Audit and Quality Assurance (QA) expert Helen Lowe to its rapidly-expanding global Quality & Pharmacovigilance operations.



The move to bolster and grow these services comes as Arriello experiences a sharp surge in international demand for help with comprehensive independent auditing and quality management services, as well as for support with intensifying international Pharmacovigilance (PV) and Safety workloads.



Helen Lowe, based in the Isle of Man and working as part of Arriello’s Irish operations, is the company’s new Auditing & QA Director, bringing two decades of experience to the role. During an illustrious career to date she has worked at the heart of the life sciences industry, in drug safety roles at Mayne Pharma, Bristol-Meyers Squibb, Johnson & Johnson and Biogen, before becoming an independent GVP consultant and then moving into third-party service provision with remits spanning quality assurance and auditing.



Her experience spans pharmaceutical R&D, quality assurance, PV and clinical site auditing, quality management systems (QMS), clinical drug development, post marketing drug safety /PV, and regulatory compliance. She has a strong track record of participating in and managing/hosting numerous health authority inspections (including FDA, BfArM, MHRA, AEMPS), in undertaking mock inspections, providing inspection readiness training / support and performing gap analysis assessments. She is also an active member of the Research Quality Association (RQA), tracking developments in the industry and keeping up to date with what inspectors are focusing on.



Commenting on her move to Arriello, Helen said: “Arriello is a service provider with big ambitions, which still retains a culture of being very personable and approachable for clients that need its support. The company has an impressive knowledge base, and the chance to expand and build on its Auditing and QA service operations was very appealing. I very much relish this new challenge.”



Welcoming Helen to Arriello, Alan White, CEO at the company, said: “We are thrilled to have such deeply experienced QA and PV talent joining the business, and delighted for our clients – current and future – who will feel the benefit of all of this additional experience and expertise. I would like to extend a very warm welcome to Helen, whose contribution to our future success is much anticipated. We have an exciting and ambitious vision for this side of the company, so watch this space!”





