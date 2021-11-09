Almost 70% of parents find mealtimes a challenge: doddl serves up a solution



Recent research from doddl, a specialist in innovative and ergonomically designed childrens’ products, has revealed that almost 70% (69%) of parents find family mealtimes a challenge.



The research, commissioned by doddl, delved into families' frustrations at mealtimes and revealed that over half of British parents (54%) admitted their children don’t use a knife and fork properly at meal times, with 60% of mums and dads confessing that their children eat with their hands.



The research, which polled over 1,500 parents with children aged four to 10, came in advance of doddl’s eagerly-anticipated new product launch that offers a savvy solution to swerve stressful family mealtimes for good. Alongside doddl’s cleverly designed, ergonomic cutlery, the brand has now launched its first ever Children’s Plate.



The plate is designed to make mealtimes easier and more enjoyable - encouraging children to develop the abilities they’ll need to transition to a 'grown up' plate. Expertly designed, the plate helps young children take the next step in developing their mealtime skills. Visually similar to an adult plate, but with the following unique features:



Subtle curve towards the back, helping keep food on the plate

Lower front and sides, allowing easy access for food with cutlery

Non-slip base, keeping the plate still but not suctioned, to teach children how a grown-up plate works

Splat design, focusing the eye on to the centre of the plate

Biodegradable, using an organic additive, which enables the decomposition of plastics over a significantly shortened time-frame

Dishwasher safe



Managing Director at doddl, Catherine Dodd, commented:



“The doddl plate is an exciting development as it demonstrates our commitment to delivering the full mealtime range to parents, which is what we always set out to do. All doddl products are designed to help children learn and develop at mealtimes and our clever Children’s Plate is no different. With subtle features that support children and help them to succeed as they learn, the doddl plate, combined with our unique cutlery makes mealtimes far more enjoyable for the whole family.”



Dodd’s expert partner, Feeding and Swallowing Specialist Speech Therapist, Stacey Zimmels, commented:



“Before children learn to support a scooping action with a utensil, they can be aided at mealtimes by a higher sided plate. The doddl Children’s Plate is perfectly designed, with a gentle curve towards the back and a lower front and sides, resulting in more food on the spoon, less frustration and less mess. This has very much been my experience using the plate with my son.”



“As a feeding and swallowing specialist speech therapist, and mother to two small children I have seen my fair share of baby and children’s feeding utensils and the doddl Children’s Plate has already become a firm family favourite in my home.”



The Children’s Plate will be available to purchase on the doddl website and a selection of online retailers, including Amazon, from Wednesday 10th November.



- The plate will be available to purchase from Wednesday 10th November



- The Children’s Plate retails at £13.95



- The Children’s Plate is available to purchase on the doddl website and selection of online - retailers, including Amazon



- doddl Family Mealtime Research conducted in October 2021, surveying 1,500 parents of children aged four to 10



Like many parents, doddl’s founder, Cat Dodd, found that her three young children (all under 2 at the time) would constantly give up on their cutlery and use their hands. It made meals a time of mess and frustration, rather than enjoyment.

And then one day her daughter’s fork handle broke. She picked up the short utensil end and… bingo! Suddenly the food was moving in the right direction – bowl to mouth with no deviations along the way. And the idea for doddl was born.

doddl is now a fast-growing brand helping parents successfully take on the challenges of mealtimes all over the world.