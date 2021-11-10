360WORK, today announces its all-in-one global hiring platform, established to connect and match high quality professionals with international businesses. 360WORK combines machine learning and human intelligence to offer an efficient and cost-effective solution for finding, vetting, and hiring proven talents across:

• Employees/Consultants/Freelancers

• Full-time/Part-time

• Local/Remote

• On-site/Hybrid (Home & office working mix model)

• Individual/Team



In the wake of the pandemic, there has been a significant shift in employment attitudes and there continues to be huge changes in working practices accelerated by COVID-19. Most businesses have embraced remote and hybrid working environments while employees have pursued more flexible working lives. Established for this new world of work, 360WORK’s recruitment platform is aimed at start-ups and SMEs in the technology sector looking for expert skills without the head-hunter costs, as well as professionals who need help marketing their skills whether they are looking for permanent jobs, consultancy contracts or freelance projects.



Taking away the pain of sifting through hundreds of CVs, the platform combines smart algorithms moderated by human relationship managers to screen thousands of candidates. When making a match, 360WORK’s relationship managers take the time to understand the business requirements including location, language and culture, and will personally interview all prospective candidates to ensure a suitable match of both technical and soft skills before sending a shortlist of quality experts to the business.



Initially created to service the technology sector, 360WORK can find quality experts with a broad range of skills required in the sector including AI; software development, web and mobile applications; data science and analytics; digital design; business and management; marketing and sales. 360WORK’s customers are companies in Deep Tech, Software, SaaS, Semiconductor, Electronics, FinTech, HealthTech and Automotive industries.



Saman Aria-Nejad, CEO and Founder at 360WORK, says: “Businesses are recognising that talent hiring, retention and the workplace of the future is changing rapidly. There’s now a real requirement for a smart recruitment platform to keep pace and adapt with the new world of work, which is why we’ve created 360WORK.



As a new and future-centric platform, we intend to collaborate on a continuing basis with our customers, partners and those in-work or looking for work to further refine and tune our service offerings; to ensure they are well aligned to both the hirer’s business and talent requirements as well as the employee’s work-style and lifestyle expectations and aspirations.”



Sir Hossein Yassaie, Chairman at 360WORK, adds: {{“I know from my experience in the tech sector that within a technology enterprise, many key roles such as strategic planning, intellectual property creation and core operational activities must often be undertaken by key long-term staff. However, it is also true that certain specialist expertise is best to be imported into a business via experienced consultants. Contractors and freelancers should also be used to deal with resource fluctuations and requirements. A modern technology business should take advantage of hiring the right mix of talent and work styles over time to get the job done and to grow safely and efficiently.



Equally, the workforce of the future should have the opportunity to adjust to the new life and work styles throughout their lives. 360WORK is building the future of work for everyone!”}}



As many projects require multi-disciplinary teams, 360WORK offers teamwork and team-sourcing capabilities, where companies can hire a ready-made team of experts or ask 360WORK to assemble the right team for them. Professional experts and academics can also team-up and offer paid services to businesses on research and development projects, grant applications and consultancy.



Work can be entirely outsourced through 360WORK’s ProToolkit, which provides access to an integrated project and budget management suite of tools to streamline productivity, accelerate teamwork and manage overall budget, time, and resources. The company offers risk-free recruitment services based on a no-hire, no-fee policy.



-Ends-





About 360WORK



360WORK is the new and future-centric digital recruitment platform for global tech talents. The platform combines machine learning and human intelligence to offer an all-in-one quality and efficient hiring solution across solution across qualified employees, expert consultants and professional freelancers.



Offering risk-free recruitment services on the basis of no-hire, no-fee structure. 360WORK connect and matches top-quality talents with businesses across a broad range of fields including technology and AI; software, web and mobile; data science and analytics; digital design and creative; business and management; sales and marketing.



For additional information, visit 360WORK



Notes to editors:

If you would like to speak to Sir Hossein Yassaie or Saman Nejad for a 1-2-1 exclusive interview, please contact Sarah or Nicky on 0203 282 7570.



Press contact:

Nicky Rudd/Sarah Tokeley

Padua Communications

Tel: +44 (0)203 282 7570/ +44 (0)7545 253 293

Email: nicky@paduacommunications.com/sarah@paduacommunications.com