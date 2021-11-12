Citrus Ornge, an award-winning digital marketing company, partners up with

Knight Support, the biggest charity that is dedicated to supporting homeless people in Brighton, and Gaydio - the local radio station for the LGBTQ+ community.



This partnership is an initiative to raise awareness of the plight of homelessness in Brighton, and to help local businesses bounce back after the challenge that has been the global pandemic. Citrus Ornge will use its award-winning services in digital marketing and business development to market the campaign and provide B2B support for the initiative, Citrus Ornge are also

offering their workspace to the trustees, and using their social media expertise to help Knight Support with their social media presence and raise awareness online for the charity.



Working alongside the Knight Support trustees, the initiative will see Citrus staff willingly give up their lunch breaks to dedicate time each day to canvas local businesses to fundraise and generate warm corporate sponsorship and fundraising prospects.



Citrus Ornge has been working tirelessly to support local businesses with their growth and development plans after Covid. Their cost-effective packages dedicated to businesses in the Brighton and Hove area and strong desire to support the community was recently celebrated by the Great British Entrepreneur Awards where they were chosen as finalists of the Best SME the second year in a row.



Citrus Ornge are really proud to be part of the Brighton and Hove Community, which of course includes the LGBTQ+ community. It was only natural to choose Gaydio as the local radio station to advertise with and Citrus Ornge are delighted to be using the ad spend with Gaydio to promote Knight Support by including

them in our advertising.



Jason Baker, CEO of Citrus Ornge, commented: It is an incredibly exciting initiative for us. I feel both thrilled and privileged to be able to help this local

charity, support local radio and businesses in our community in one clear initiative. We will back this up with the collective effort of our departments, using

an all-hands-on-deck approach to help the homeless and produce a wider reach for this campaign.



Lynne Knight, Founder of Knight Support, said: Knight Support is delighted to be partnering with Citrus Ornge. We are extremely grateful for the commitment from their team in giving up their personal time to help our mission. Their extraordinary efforts will help to both widen our awareness as a grassroots organisation and place a role in the fight to end Homelessness in Brighton & Hove.



Ian Wallace, Director of Gaydio, stated: We are thrilled to be working with an independent, Brighton-based business such as Citrus Ornge. Their social

mission helps those recovering from addiction, working alongside local community partners in Brighton & Hove by creating safe and secure work placements and mentoring initiatives. We are honoured they have chosen our radio station to be able to offer our platform as a stepping stone towards their remarkable operation.



ENDS



For more information about Citrus Ornge, or to request images, please contact:

Jade Knight

jade@citrusornge.com

Citrus Ornge telephone number: +44 1273 05 35 59



About Citrus Ornge

Citrus Ornge is a specialist performance marketing, technology and publishing business who are experts in high-end B2B and B2C lead generation. We provide bespoke digital marketing products aimed at your customers. We know exactly

where your customers are and how best to reach them. Further information can be found at www.cirtrusornge.com.



For more information about Knight Support, or to request images, please

contact:

Lynne Knight

lynne@knightsupport.co.uk

About Knight Support



Knight Support are an apolitical, community-led group with the objective of promoting kindness and care by supporting people who are rough sleeping and homeless, offering clothes, shoes and self care items; facilitating access to services to help put an end to homelessness in the Brighton & Hove. Visit

www.knightsupport.org.uk to find out more.

Knight Support Registered Charity Number 1190776



For more information about Gaydio, or to request images, please contact:

Ian Wallace

ian.wallace@gaydio.co.uk

https://www.gaydio.co.uk

About Gaydio

Gaydio are the UK's broadcast radio and training service for the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community in the United Kingdom. Visit our website www.gaydio.co.uk for more information.