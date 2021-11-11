Global awards platform for enterprise tech startups reveals its 10th edition shortlist



London, UK – November 11th, 2021 – The Tech Trailblazers Awards, the first independent global awards program dedicated to the enterprise technology startup ecosystem, has revealed its shortlist of 2021’s most innovative technology companies and concepts.



Spanning 16 categories, each shortlist has been determined by a panel of high-calibre industry judges. It’s now up to the voting public to assist them in selecting the 2021 Tech Trailblazers winners, who will be revealed at the inaugural Tech Trailblazers virtual awards ceremony on Wednesday 8th December.



To view the shortlists, and vote for your favourites, please visit https://www.techtrailblazers.com/shortlist

The Tech Trailblazers Awards categories and shortlists are:



• Artificial Intelligence Trailblazers

• Big Data Trailblazers

• Blockchain Trailblazers

• Cloud Trailblazers

• Containers Trailblazers

• Developer Trailblazers

• Diversity Trailblazers

• Female CxO Trailblazer

• FinTech Trailblazers

• Firestarter Trailblazers

• Investment Trailblazers

• IoT Trailblazers

• Male CxO Trailblazer

• Networking Trailblazers

• Security Trailblazers

• Storage Trailblazers



Rose Ross, Chief Trailblazer and Founder of The Tech Trailblazers Awards said; “2021 has been another trailblazing, record-setting year for entries so our finalists should be incredibly proud. A huge thanks to our judges for selecting our 10th edition finalists, we now await the winners reveal at our virtual awards ceremony on 8th December. The Tech Trailblazers team wish all nominated companies and startup execs the very best of luck.”



Winners of the regional Hopper (Americas), Kesavan (Asia Pacific) and Turing (EMEA) awards will also be revealed at the virtual awards ceremony on 8th December. The three winners are determined by the highest number of votes in each region.



Key dates for your diary: The inaugural Tech Trailblazers 2021 awards ceremony will begin on Wednesday 8th December at 08:30 PT / 16:30 GMT / 17:30 CET. Entries for the 2022 Tech Trailblazers Awards will open in Summer 2022.



For more information, visit www.techtrailblazers.com, follow @techtrailblaze, or listen to the #OnFire podcasts.



Notes to editors



Founded in 2012, the Tech Trailblazers Awards was the first independent awards program dedicated to enterprise information technology startups, helping identify the most innovative companies and concepts in a range of categories. Entrants from anywhere in the world are invited to nominate themselves, with shortlists for each category chosen by the Tech Trailblazers’ panel of leading IT industry experts. Winners are identified by a combination of judging panel opinions and public vote.



For more information, visit www.techtrailblazers.com or follow @techtrailblaze.



Media contact

Vicki Porter

Omarketing

+44 (0)20 8255 5225

vicki@omarketing.com