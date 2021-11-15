We are absolutely delighted to have been recognised for our efforts and winning the Payments Compliance Technology of the Year

PCI Pal, (LON:PCIP) the global provider of cloud-based secure payment solutions, has been announced as the winner of the Payments Compliance Technology of the Year at this year’s Payments Awards.



The award recognises PCI Pal’s work in rapidly delivering PCI-compliant payment services from its globally accessible cloud-environment, within the challenging conditions created by the pandemic.



With contact centre agents urgently transitioning to home working amid lockdown rules, PCI Pal Agent Assist secure payments solution has supported both existing clients and new in enabling remote-workers to securely handle customer information, while adhering to the latest PCI DSS rules.



PCI Pal Agent Assist enables remote workers who do not have access to secure payment solutions either through their existing remote telephony connectivity (including traditional PBX, and VoIP platforms such as Microsoft Teams or Skype for Business), or where they are using mobile phones or landline telephones.



Jane Goodayle, SVP Global Marketing of PCI Pal said, “With organisations having to trigger their continuity plans when the pandemic hit, we’ve supported organisations across the world in making sure their contact centre agents can safely and anonymously handle card payments, while also complying with the PCI DSS.



"Being cloud-based, deployments of PCI Pal Agent Assist are remote, meaning we can be swift and safe with getting organisations up and running.



“We are absolutely delighted to have been recognised for our efforts and winning the Payments Compliance Technology of the Year at the Payments Awards. We have had a really successful year with many award nominations, shortlistings and wins, however to be recognised at the prestigious Payment Awards is an achievement we are all very proud of.”



For more information on PCI Pal visit www.pcipal.com, call +44 207 030 3770 to arrange a demonstration.



