Independent technology consultancy Opencast has been chosen as a partner to help Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) accelerate its digital transformation journey with new customer-facing services over the next two years.



HMRC confirmed Opencast’s winning bid this month, for delivering new digital services at HMRC’s five UK-wide digital delivery centres (DDCs). Much of the work will be delivered remotely.



The contract – on the Digital Outcomes & Specialists (DOS5) framework – will see Opencast working with HMRC and other partners on the design and build of HMRC’s customer-facing digital and technology services, helping to assemble teams to fill roles in the Digital, Data and Technology (DDaT) space.



The new partnership is a major step forward for Opencast. Chief executive Tom Lawson said: “This is fantastic news for everyone at Opencast. We are incredibly excited to be moving forward with HMRC as it continues its digital transformation journey.



“The new HMRC work will have a transformational impact on the Opencast business. This is a massive win for us.”



In its bid, Opencast was able to point to significant achievements in its existing work with UK government departments, particularly in delivering high-quality digital services. As well as working with HMRC, Opencast has partnered with the Department for Work and Pensions and the NHS.



Opencast was also able to demonstrate the social value of its work, as well as efforts to boost economic opportunity post pandemic.



Tom explained: “As a business we are all about working together to do the right thing and make a difference. This win is transformational in that it allows us to provide further interesting work for our team, offering our people the chance to learn and grow.



“Initially we anticipate that we will be looking for additional roles to put together agile scrum teams, as well as roles in finance, people and operations.”



Ends



For further information, please contact Julian Blake, insights and content manager, on 07767 266476, email julian.blake@opencastsoftware.com



Editor’s notes



Picture caption: Opencast chief executive Tom Lawson (pictured): “This is fantastic news for everyone at Opencast. We are incredibly excited to be moving forward with HMRC as it continues its digital transformation journey.”



About Opencast



Opencast is a growing team of specialists who work at the heart of government, global finance and growth enterprise with a range of digital consultancy and tech services. Our OpenCulture empowers independent-minded people in our mission to do the right thing for our clients, our team and wider society: good teamwork to make life better.



Opencast specialises in developing end-to-end enterprise solutions for government, health and social care providers and global financial services, as well as for renewable energy and regional enterprises.



We provide services in digital architecture, user-centred design, software, digital & technical delivery, DevOps, cloud & platform engineering, and live services support.



Opencast was founded in 2012 by co-chairs Charlie Hoult and Mike O’Brien. It is headquartered at Byker, Newcastle Upon Tyne, with staff located nationwide, including in Edinburgh, Manchester, Leeds, York and London.



Opencast clients



Public sector

Department for Environment,

Food and Rural Affairs

Department of Health and Social Care

Department for Work and Pensions

Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs

Marine Management Organisation



Healthcare

NHS

NHS Business Services Authority

eConsult



Financial services and insurance

Barclays

JP Morgan Chase

Morgan Stanley

Newcastle Building Society

RBS

Lycetts

Insure the Box

Ibacas



Renewable energy

Natural Power

Offshore and Renewable Energy Catapult

Elmtronics

Wind Energy Benchmarking Services



Voluntary sector

Citizens Advice



opencastsoftware.com