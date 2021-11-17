One in five Global Fortune 500 companies already prefer Laiye’s intelligent automation over legacy players UiPath, Automation Anywhere and Blue Prism



LONDON AND SINGAPORE, 17 November 2021 - Laiye, Asia’s leading Intelligent Automation provider, today announced its expanded presence in Europe with the launch of its UK operations. Laiye’s Intelligent Automation solutions are already attracting interest from customers of legacy players UiPath, Blue Prism, and Automation Anywhere.



Laiye will invest $50M in EMEA over the next 3 years. Its customers in Europe are well-known and include Porsche, Astrazeneca, Roche, Johnson & Johnson, and LVMH. Its Intelligent Automation mimics human intelligence, combining the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), natural language processing (NLP), optical character recognition (OCR), Chatbots and RPA. With these, Laiye automates complex decision making based on standard business processes and over time improves the decisions as it learns about the business.



Accelerated digitisation and supply chain pressures during lockdown made Robotic Process Automation (RPA) front and centre for European businesses. Laiye’s experience working with some of the world’s largest companies, though, has proved legacy RPA is no longer enough. While RPA reduces repetitive admin tasks, which would perhaps have otherwise been offshored, its successor, Intelligent Automation (IA) uses AI at its core to further refine smarter business processes over time. Opting for Laiye allows high-value European employees to spend more time on innovation and digital strategy.



In an interview with leading technology title VentureBeat, Craig Le Clair, a Forrester analyst, explained: “Only AI-powered RPA will survive. Pure RPA companies are becoming dinosaurs." Rival industry analyst firm Gartner agrees adding, “​By 2022, 80% of RPA-centric automation implementations will derive their value from complementary technologies. By 2022, 65% of organizations that deployed automation capabilities will introduce AI, ML, NLP and IDP.”



Ronen Lamdan, CEO of Laiye International, commented: “Legacy automation solutions failed to fulfil the promises they sold to early European buyers. Many of these pioneering RPA projects were hard to integrate and have just not delivered what was promised. Intelligent Automation is the real deal and it can either co-exist with, or replace, legacy RPA at low risk. Laiye can guarantee business results thanks to 500,000 developers on the platform who are innovating and developing out of the box solutions to future-proof our customers’ businesses.”



Laiye’s first European operations, in the UK, will scale out across EMEA during 2022 led by Neil Parker, General Manager, EMEA who previously built out SaaS Sales teams at Veritas and Computacenter. His remit is to rapidly scale up Laiye’s revenues with his team growing to forty over the next six months.



Neil Parker, commented: “The legacy Big Three are well-known but have failed to deliver high impact solutions with reliable customer service. So I am delighted to join Laiye at this exciting stage of growth and expansion to bring a new and disruptive wave of Intelligent Automation to European customers. Laiye is proven in Asia, and early indications from UK and European businesses show that Intelligent Automation has a bright future here too.”



About Laiye



Laiye was founded in 2015 by two Ivy League graduates, and in 2021 announced its Series C+ funding round, with a $50M injection. Laiye operates via a global team across Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its Intelligent Automation solutions are in use at enterprise customers in the insurance, communications, electric power, finance, retail, and healthcare industries to build end-to-end automation solutions.



Laiye has rich experience in RPA and AI and helps businesses and people realise their full potential by optimising the human-machine collaborative alliance with sophisticated, dynamic, productivity-enhancing digital, low-code "workforce solutions." Laiye delivers the deepest, most advanced AI/RPA/NLP solutions to help businesses become more efficient, effective, agile, and successful. And it frees people to focus on meaningful, innovative, mission-critical initiatives.



Core technologies include robotic process automation (RPA), process mining, natural language processing (NLP), conversational intelligence, text recognition, and image recognition. Learn more at www.laiye.com/en.



