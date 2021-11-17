• Former Microsoft and Nokia sourcing expert joins Aito team

• More than 15 years’ sourcing expertise

• Appointment follows the company’s biggest fund raise to date announced in October





Aito today announces the appointment of Jukka Mannerkoski as VP of Operations & Sourcing. Jukka will lead the sourcing, operations and production quality of Aito’s finger sensing and haptic touch technology for consumer technology brands.



A veteran of sourcing and supply chain in technology, Jukka previously worked for Nokia, heading chipset sourcing for the mobile phone company in the run up to its acquisition by Microsoft in 2013. Jukka made the transition to Microsoft, ultimately holding the position of Head of Phones Sourcing & Cost Management. Having spent the last five years in senior procurement roles in the construction industry, Jukka now returns to his original industry specialism in technology.



Jukka comments: “This role appealed to me for two reasons: first, the opportunity to work with a company that has such a clear and relatable proposition, and second the company’s ambitious plans for growth in the haptic touch market. Working as part of a small but agile team gives me the opportunity to contribute to what I believe will be a huge success story in the future.”



Jukka will be responsible for securing a reliable supply of the component parts of Aito’s haptic products, while optimising the company’s relationship with suppliers, manufacturing partners and other third parties to deliver a smooth and responsive supply chain for Aito. He is also responsible for manufacturing quality.



CEO of Aito, Nedko Ivanov comments: “Jukka has vast experience in sourcing components and materials for technology companies, but his real value to the business comes from his ability to create the right processes and procedures that deliver trusted and reliable supply partnerships. His extensive experience and expertise in creating and managing global technology supply chains will be invaluable to our business as we rapidly grow in the haptic market.”



Jukka joins Aito shortly after the company’s most recent €4 million fund raise, following the development of its integrated finger sensing and haptic touch technology for consumer technology products. Aito’s solution is the most versatile and slimmest solution on the market, offering unlimited design potential across a range of materials, applications and product designs. Aito helps consumer electronics manufacturers deliver a key differentiator in increasingly crowded and cost sensitive markets, such as laptops and computer accessories.



Jukka continues: “My role will be to help the business realise its long-term value by creating and managing a reliable and trusted supply chain that delivers rock solid products people trust. I look forward to working as part of a tight knit team to implement innovative ideas that help create new and engaging haptics experiences for consumer technology brands.”





-ends-







About Aito:



Aito’s technology helps consumer electronics manufacturers innovate and differentiate in a multi-billion-dollar market. The company designs and develops patented finger sensing and haptic feedback solutions that help consumer electronics companies create bespoke tactile feedback for laptops and other devices. Offering the thinnest haptic solution on the market, Aito’s customers can create new touch-based applications, introducing superior user experiences.





Media Contact:



Chris Bignell

XL Communications

chris@xl-comms.com

+44 7834 020460