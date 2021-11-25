A businesswoman is on a mission to save corporate Christmas celebrations as a nation of festive parties face the axe.

A new venture from events expert Emma Jones is set to keep Christmas alive for cautious UK companies whose teams aren’t ready to live it up in a face to face celebration.



With demand slumping for face-to-face office and corporate Christmas get-togethers, Emma, director of Birmingham-based AllinAll Events (https://www.all-in-all.co.uk/) and her flourishing new company, Events in a Box, (https://eventsinabox.co/) aims to bring peace of mind.

According to a new survey of UK workers nationwide, just 36% said their workplace is holding a Christmas party this year. Some have been cancelled altogether while others are planned for into 2022 when bosses feel safer avoiding potentially ‘super spreading’ bashes.

Emma said: That’s a lot of people going without a good night out and business owners not saying ‘thank you’. After 18 months of stress and uncertainty, what better way to lift spirits than a fantastic party?



“Unfortunately, despite larger gatherings being allowed this year, many companies are opting to play it safe and not organise a big knees-up.

“We all know companies who have had a very tough time. But they are still here and moving forward with hope and optimism. Why shouldn’t they celebrate together and let their staff know how grateful they are?

“I know from my own experience just how difficult these past months have been, not just for the events industry, but also for lots more sectors and I have made it my mission to save Christmas for companies – with an extra-special online celebration.”



Emma says Events in a Box brings an innovative and uniquely adaptable new approach to parties.

She says teams can still have a great night – without any Covid-related concerns. Emma launched the fledgling company amid lockdown restrictions as her respected events bookings ground to a halt.

Working around the clock to pivot her business, Emma gained 4,000 orders last December for corporate gift boxes, including a range of carefully chosen items to help staff feel special.

Twelve months

on, Events in a Box has evolved to offer a wealth of opportunities to party, all in a way that allows people to join the fun from their own home.

“We all know there’s loads of options for people to have a party online but from a corporate event planning point of view, you really have to be careful that you don’t end up disappointed.



“What’s particularly innovative about Events in a Box is the high level of personalisation. It is vital that people feel appreciated as an individual, and that’s exactly what we make happen, however many people are invited.

“Since we introduced our gift boxes we’ve excelled through being flexible – we provided care boxes for students from across the UK as well as working on a large virtual event and box delivery working alongside top chef Glynn Purnell.



“It’s this adaptability and attention to detail that we pride ourselves on with our events – we have years of experience making high-profile, large-scale and more exclusive, in-person gatherings extra special. Now we help companies provide that excellence online as well.”

Along with fellow director, Mark O’Sullivan, who has joined Events in a Box, to drive the business forward, Emma is now recruiting a business development manager, due to growing demand.



“We are beyond excited to see what this next stage of our business brings,” said Emma. “And making unforgettable Christmas parties still happen for companies who care about giving their team something to remember for the right reasons,” is a big part of that.

To find out more about Events in a Box and the opportunities for Christmas parties it brings, visit: https://eventsinabox.co/collections/events

