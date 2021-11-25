The menopause: tackling changing emotions



For many women, the menopause can be filled with emotional turbulence – ups and downs as mood swings strike – causing combinations of anger, tears, low mood and a loss of self-esteem.



In the Autumn 2021 issue of The Menopause Exchange newsletter, Dani Singer, specialist counsellor and psychotherapist, discusses possible causes of emotional symptoms at the menopause and the best ways to deal with them.



“Mood swings are a common menopausal symptom and need to be taken as seriously as hot flushes or vaginal dryness, as they can affect people’s relationships and work life,” says Norma Goldman, founder and director of The Menopause Exchange. “If women are struggling with emotional changes, it’s important that they realise help is out there, including self-care measures and counselling.”



The Menopause Exchange, which was established in 1999, is completely independent and is not sponsored by any companies. It provides impartial, easily understood information to women, men and healthcare professionals. The Menopause Exchange quarterly newsletter contains articles written by top medical experts, such as gynaecologists, GPs, consultants, specialist menopause nurses, complementary practitioners, pharmacists, dietitians etc.



Other articles in the Autumn 2021 issue of The Menopause Exchange quarterly newsletter include testosterone for menopausal women, physical activity at the menopause, and fibroids and endometriosis, as well as news, Ask the Experts Q&As and information about Norma Goldman’s menopause presentations.



