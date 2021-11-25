“For us, Black Friday is all about giving buyers fantastic offers that don’t come at a cost to our retailers

Online marketplace sacrifices fees to boost retailer sales for Black Friday



UK, 25th November 2021: Online marketplace OnBuy.com is set to launch the most audacious sale to date with over £160 million of savings on offer for Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined.



One of the fastest-growing online marketplaces, OnBuy will host a unique website-wide price drop with EVERY single product reduced, covering more than 36 million live products.



Believing strongly in bringing value to its customers - both shoppers and retailers - OnBuy has gone the extra mile to ensure the very best in savings by complementing retailer deals with an additional on-site blanket discount. The savings offered come straight out of OnBuy’s pocket, with the marketplace sacrificing a massive 85% of its commission fees. This allows OnBuy’s customers to enjoy deeper discounts without forcing its retailers to sacrifice margin.



Following extensive research, it is believed that OnBuy is the only marketplace in the UK to offer an initiative of this sort - a sitewide discount generated by dropping it’s own fees rather than asking its retailers to take the hit.



Cas Paton, founder and CEO of the online marketplace, said: “For us, Black Friday is all about giving buyers fantastic offers that don’t come at a cost to our retailers. Why should retailers sacrifice their margins whilst we keep ours? Unlike other online marketplaces, we partner with our retailers to create the absolute best savings for customers.”



Shoppers can save on products from their favourite brands across thousands of categories, from beauty, home and garden essentials to tech, toys and baby supplies and because OnBuy is a true marketplace, not a retailer, every order placed supports the small, medium and large businesses that sell with them.



OnBuy’s fee discount alone equates to over £160m. However, as part of their own Black Friday activity, retailers will be offering discounts as standard on many popular branded products. With OnBuy’s additional blanket savings layered on top, shoppers will find some truly fantastic deals this weekend.



About OnBuy

Founded in the UK in 2016 by Cas Paton, OnBuy has a simple vision: to be the best choice for every customer, everywhere. The brand has established itself in the eCommerce sector as a pure online marketplace that doesn’t compete with retailers. This fair and transparent approach provides an exceptional experience for buyers by levelling the playing field for sellers.

Offering 36 million products, OnBuy gives thousands of verified online retailers the platform to provide competitive prices and exceptional value to customers. From household names to independent sellers, buyers can shop securely for products from a wide range of categories, such as electricals, beauty, home and garden, toys, and baby supplies.



Trusted by millions of consumers and world leading brands, OnBuy’s mission is clear; it doesn’t compete, it partners with retailers. By understanding customers, OnBuy continues to deliver the shopping experience that they want again and again.



