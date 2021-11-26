Teesside, November 26, 2021 – To tackle corruption in public procurement, OPPORTUNI have acquired Bidstats, the world’s no.1 trusted procurement website.



• Bidstats helps over 2m people per year search for UK government contract data.



OPPORTUNI now owns the largest database of UK procurement data in existence.



• Data archive enables historical analysis of awards and management of public funds.



• Nearly a decade of data to be opened up to Think Tanks, the ICIJ & Educational Bodies.



• Helps more Small Businesses get into tendering with the support of the Cabinet Office.



• BidStats provide information to over 50,000 sites including The Guardian, RT, Politico, and Imperial alongside feeding into reports by the big 4 including PwC.







OPPORTUNI, the world’s sole end-to-end solution for bidding for government contracts, is tackling corruption in public procurement by giving all SMEs fair and equal access to information regarding government contract awards.



Bidstats is the largest and most comprehensive source of contract award data in the UK, with 9 years’ archive in its database.



This historic database allows for detailed analysis of contract award data, along with the ability to track contract awards going forward. Additionally, OPPORTUNI subscribers will now benefit from access to this database to allow for more effective planning of bidding activity.



The acquisition of this exceptional source of government contract data will accelerate OPPORTUNI’s mission to redirect £225 billion worth of government spend to SMEs, while at the same time introducing a culture of transparency and accountability that is not always evident in public procurement.



This development will allow OPPORTUNI to celebrate and promote changing trends in the industry and the success of Small and Medium-sized businesses in taking their fair share of Government contracts, highlighting the opportunities available to great British businesses.



OPPORTUNI is confident that by creating a more transparent procurement landscape, they can help facilitate an unprecedented number of SMEs into working with the public sector across the UK and beyond.



Tim Ward, CEO of OPPORTUNI, said:



“The acquisition of Bidstats is a vital part of our mission to level the public procurement playing field and support even more great small and medium-sized businesses to identify and win government contracts.



Our global mission is to redirect over £225 Billion worth of government contracts to great local businesses. These are the ones who should be fixing the school roofs, laying the roads, cleaning our hospitals, providing IT support to the NHS, and so much more.



This acquisition provides us with the UK's most comprehensive database of contract award data, allowing us to deep dive and call out both historic and future instances of corruption.



Transparency of the procurement process and accountability is in the public interest and will further the agenda of supporting great local businesses to win local contracts and reinvigorate local economies.”











About OPPORTUNI

OPPORTUNI is a venture capital-backed scale-up that gives small and medium-sized businesses a genuine ability to match with government tenders, providing them with all the tools they need to compete and bid alongside much larger firms.



Although their services are available now in the UK, US and Europe - OPPORTUNI are originally one of the North East’s rising stars, according to Tech Nation. Their goal is to bring more first-time bidders into the market in the next three years than the entire three decades before it.



OPPORTUNI enables small businesses to also access some of the world’s best bid writers through its marketplace. This unique global marketplace gives both writers and business owners complete transparency on costs like never before, levelling the playing field for SMEs once and for all.







Contact Information



Company: OPPORTUNI



Name: Georgia Ryan



Position: Head of Content at OPPORTUNI



Email: georgia@opportuni.co.uk



Tel: +44 78 02 696 227