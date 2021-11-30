Industry-first global research shows EDA a key IT priority for optimizing business, despite ‘early days’ of adoption



Ottawa (November 30, 2021) – Solace, the leader in powering real-time event-driven enterprises, today announced the results of an industry-first survey on event-driven architecture (EDA), shedding light on how organizations are striving to incorporate real-time data and event-driven architecture into their IT landscape.



Led by independent research firm Coleman Parkes, the global survey of 840 respondents, in roles ranging from C-Suite to IT architecture, discovered:



●The majority of organizations, 85%, recognize the critical business value in adopting EDA

●Adoption is still ‘early days’, as only 13% claim to have achieved full EDA maturity

●The IT department is bought in, but more work needs to be done with business leadership



Gartner® asserts “as the mastery of EDA is essential to digital business, and achieving this mastery is a multistep process, application leaders — still lacking a plan of action for strategic use of EDA — must begin now.” *



The benefits of EDA become clear

The findings show the majority of organizations surveyed clearly recognize the value of EDA and know what they want to achieve with it. The top priorities for EDA implementation were as follows:



●Improving application responsiveness (46%)

●Improving customer experiences (44%)

●Responding to events and changes in real-time (43%)



Overall, 71% of businesses see the benefits of EDA outweighing the costs, or at least equaling them. This is partly driven by what businesses stand to lose by failure to invest in real-time data capabilities. With a lack of EDA, businesses are most concerned at the following outcomes:



●Decision-making based on inconsistent & out of data information (46%)

●Prevention of rapid response to threats and opportunities (45%)

●Hindered ability to innovate (44%)



“The appetite for real-time data sharing as a means of coping with constantly changing landscapes is increasing. Businesses are under unprecedented pressure, with shifting customer demands pushing them into adapting and innovating,” said Mychelle Mollot, chief marketing officer, Solace. “For many, a business model underpinned by event-driven architecture has already proven its value, the benefits by far outweigh the costs, and they are on the way to implementing EDA across a variety of use cases.”



EDA maturity: early days to adoption, but progress undeniable

Despite high levels of enthusiasm for EDA, just 13% of global businesses surveyed claim to have made it to the ‘promised land’ of full EDA maturity. For those still on the journey, a number of obstacles lie in their way:



●75% of organizations cite lack of adequate technology as a key roadblock to EDA

●59% say they haven’t yet identified the right tools and vendors to meet their needs

●A lack of education on the benefits (38%) or talent to execute implementation (37%) were also notable obstacles



Bringing the C-Suite in

Furthermore, for EDA to succeed, the survey found organizations need greater buy-in at the business leadership level. On the IT side, 61% already appreciate the value of real-time event-driven data distribution, pointing at an appetite for EDA. This number, however, drops off to just 35% when looking at business roles, where decision makers might have a harder time reconciling how the bottom line can benefit from EDA.



“Whatever their level of maturity, organizations know they must face some common challenges, which center around education, skills, and efficiency,” added Mollot. “Crucially, IT already knows the possibilities of EDA: now is the time to prove the value to the bottom line and bring business leadership onboard.”



* Source: Gartner “Maturity Model for Event-Driven Architecture”, Yefim Natis, Massimo Pezzini, Keith Guttridge, Roy Schulte, 30 November 2020.



Gartner Disclaimer- GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.



About Solace

Solace helps large enterprises become modern and real-time by giving them everything they need to make their business operations and customer interactions event-driven. With PubSub+, the market's first and only event management platform, the company provides a comprehensive way to create, document, discover and stream events from where they are produced to where they need to be consumed – securely, reliably, quickly, and guaranteed. Behind Solace technology is the world's leading group of data movement experts, with nearly 20 years of experience helping global enterprises solve some of the most demanding challenges in a variety of industries – from capital markets, retail, and gaming to space, aviation, and automotive.



Established enterprises such as SAP, Barclays and the Royal Bank of Canada, multinational automobile manufacturers such as Groupe Renault and Groupe PSA, and industry disruptors such as Jio use Solace's advanced event broker technologies to modernize legacy applications, deploy modern microservices, and build an event mesh to support their hybrid cloud, multi-cloud and IoT architectures. Learn more at solace.com.





